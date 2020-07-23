Heavy law enforcement presence as police investigate St. Louis mall shooting
ST. LOUIS — Police are on the scene at the Galleria mall in St. Louis County, according to KSDK.
Richmond Heights police said they were investigating an incident at the mall. The department tweeted that the mall is closed until further notice.
A police source told a KSDK reporter that two people were shot at the mall.
This is a developing story and KOMU will provide more information as it becomes available.
