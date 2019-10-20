Heavy police presence after crash on U.S. 63 Connector

COLUMBIA - Police were seen searching the area near the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a crash on the U.S. 63/I-70 Connector around 3:30 p.m. KOMU 8 News crews on scene saw police inspecting a motorcycle.

A short time later, some officers left the scene. KOMU 8's crew saw police searching the area near Hinkson Creek and Business Loop 70.

Columbia police did not immediately respond to a request for information.