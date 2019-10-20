Heavy police presence after crash on U.S. 63 Connector

1 day 1 hour 26 minutes ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 8:31:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News
By: Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Police were seen searching the area near the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a crash on the U.S. 63/I-70 Connector around 3:30 p.m. KOMU 8 News crews on scene saw police inspecting a motorcycle.

A short time later, some officers left the scene. KOMU 8's crew saw police searching the area near Hinkson Creek and Business Loop 70.

Columbia police did not immediately respond to a request for information. 

More News

Grid
List

Attorney general to host senior safety presentations across Missouri
Attorney general to host senior safety presentations across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Attorney General Eric Schmitt is set to host four senior safety presentations in October. The presentations,... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 8:43:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

Hundreds gather in Columbia to support the fight against Alzheimer's
Hundreds gather in Columbia to support the fight against Alzheimer's
COLUMBIA - More than 600 people and 11 sponsors gathered in Cosmo Park for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 4:53:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

'People are not our enemy': The Crossing addresses backlash in Sunday sermon
'People are not our enemy': The Crossing addresses backlash in Sunday sermon
COLUMBIA — David Cover, a co-pastor at The Crossing, addressed the controversy over last week's sermon by fellow co-paster... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Man faces multiple charges in connection to shooting of 13-year-old
UPDATE: Man faces multiple charges in connection to shooting of 13-year-old
COLUMBIA -Columbia police arrested a man on multiple charges after the shooting of a 13-year-old boy Saturday night. Cameron... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 1:15:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

One injured in Jefferson City weapons offense
One injured in Jefferson City weapons offense
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was transported to the hospital in relation to a weapons offense Sunday morning, according to... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 11:27:00 AM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

FBI data: 584 child homicide victims in St. Louis since 1990
FBI data: 584 child homicide victims in St. Louis since 1990
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Children in St. Louis have been the victim of homicides at 10 times the national rate... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 9:34:54 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral
Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is reversing his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 9:19:49 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Heavy police presence after crash on U.S. 63 Connector
Heavy police presence after crash on U.S. 63 Connector
COLUMBIA - Police were seen searching the area near the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon. Police responded to... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 8:31:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Community celebrates Disability Employment Awareness Month
Community celebrates Disability Employment Awareness Month
COLUMBIA - Community members came together Saturday for a Walk and Roll-A-Thon in recognition of Disability Employment Awareness Month. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 5:11:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Demonstrators rally for first ever National Period Day
Demonstrators rally for first ever National Period Day
COLUMBIA - Demonstrators rallied at Speakers Circle on Saturday for the first ever National Period Day. Organizers said they... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 3:47:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Columbia police hold annual Xbox with a Cop event
Columbia police hold annual Xbox with a Cop event
COLUMBIA - Community members got the chance to challenge Columbia police officers in their favorite video games during the department's... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 3:41:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Groups ask Missouri gun dealers to help fight gun suicides
Groups ask Missouri gun dealers to help fight gun suicides
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Grassroots organizations are working across Missouri to persuade gun-related business owners to join efforts to limit... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 3:37:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Saline County children abducted in 2017 found in Texas
Saline County children abducted in 2017 found in Texas
SALINE COUNTY — Three Saline County children abducted in 2017 were found in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, according to the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 2:15:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Jefferson City police request other drivers come forward with information after fatal crash
Jefferson City police request other drivers come forward with information after fatal crash
JEFFERSON CITY - One Lincoln man is dead following a crash between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer Friday night on... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 1:19:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light says power should be restored
UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light says power should be restored
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light department said it believes all power has been restored in Columbia. About... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 10:05:00 AM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Suspect in deadly Marshall shooting captured in Mississippi
Suspect in deadly Marshall shooting captured in Mississippi
MARSHALL - The suspect in a pair of shootings in early October has been caught out of state, police announced... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 9:10:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

Man sentenced for 2016 involuntary manslaughter case
Man sentenced for 2016 involuntary manslaughter case
CALIFORNIA - A man heard his sentence on Friday after killing a 20-year-old three years ago for drunk driving. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 6:31:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 6:06:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in Friday Night Fever
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 58°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
10pm 59°
11pm 59°
12am 58°
1am 58°