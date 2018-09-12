Heavy Rain In Missouri

ST. LOUIS - The area hardest hit by drought this summer has been the area getting the heaviest rainfall over the last few days. Southeast Missouri has been in a severe drought, but heavy rain over the last few days could bring an end to the drought in many areas. Over six inches of rain has fallen in Belleview which is in Iron county since Thursday. Many locations in the eastern Ozarks have seen three to six inches of rain during this time, with some areas getting even more. The campground at the Twin Rivers Campground just outside Lesterville was evacuated as water covered the road leading out of the park. Low water crossings were also flooded in southeast Missouri.