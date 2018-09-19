Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding in mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - Heavy rainfall Monday night caused flash flooding on several roadways in central and eastern Missouri, causing dangerous driving conditions in some areas.

The National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for Boone County and surrounding counties Monday. A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for Boone, Callaway, Northeastern Moniteau and Montgomery counties till 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

High water levels in streams and creeks have caused several streets in and around the Columbia area to close due to flooding.

The National Weather Service reported high water levels at Hinkson Creek in Columbia. The creek's water levels reached 18 feet, exceeding its 15 foot flood stage.

Reports of more than 4 inches of rain fell over mid-Missouri Monday night through early Tuesday morning.

To stay safe, avoid any flooded roadways and refrain from driving through the water.