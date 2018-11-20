Heavy Rainfall in Mo. Claims 3

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Clear skies are forecast the next couple of days across Missouri after heavy rain late last week left at least three people dead.

The National Weather Service says up to 4.5 inches of rain fell Friday in Jefferson City, where the Missouri River crested Sunday several feet above flood stage. The weather service says no rain's expected until Tuesday, but a flood warning continues for the Missouri River because of the heavy rainfall that began Thursday.

Crews Saturday recovered the body of a teenager who was caught in fast-rising water Friday in Eldon. A 72-year-old man drowned Friday in flash flooding in Lawrence County, and a 55-year-old Ellington man drowned Saturday in a pond.

Eureka officials say the search continues for a man reported missing Friday on the Meramec River.