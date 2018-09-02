Heavy Rains Cause Mid-Missouri Rivers to Flood

JEFFERSON CITY- Monday Governor Jay Nixon activated the Missouri National Guard to help with parts of Missouri impacted by flooding.

The National Weather Service office in St. Louis has issued a flood warning for the Moreau River in Cole County, Gasconade River in Gasconade County and Maries River in Maries County. This warning was a result of the half inch of rain the area received Monday and the predicted 2-2.5 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

Beginning Monday night through Wednesday morning the Moreau River will rise two feet in flood stage. The most dangerous flooding can be found in the south east area of the state near I-44 in St. Louis.

Remember, never drive through a flooded area because the water may not be deep enough for safe passage.