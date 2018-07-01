Heavy Rains Delay Columbia Public School Buses

COLUMBIA - Heavy rains and flooded streets caused delays for some Columbia area students on Thursday.

In the early afternoon Columbia Public Schools sent a mass-alert to parents warning that some students might arrive home later than normal.

Columbia Public Schools release students on a tiered system, with elementary schools being sent home the earliest and high schools the latest.

As flash flooding developed in some parts of town, many buses had to reroute in order to find clear access through residential streets.

The National Weather Service said its radar detected nearly three inches of rainfall over the past 12 hours and has issued flood warnings for Boone and Moniteau counties.

The weather service also issued a tornado watch for Boone, Callaway, Cole, and Moniteau counties until 12 a.m. Friday.