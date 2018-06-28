Heavyweight Snowfall in Capital City

Dropping down because of snow and ice weighing more than 20 pounds per square foot, well above what Columbia's building code permits.

"This is a very significant snowfall, a very rare snowfall," said John Sudduth of the City of Columbia. "This just absolutely shows why they're [load limits] there and why they're in place and why they need to be enforced."

So, the state health department decided to stay safe.

"People were concerned," Gonder explained. "They could look up and see that it was probably a risk to be sitting under that bulge in the ceiling."