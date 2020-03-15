Helias BBB advances to state semi-finals

BOLIVAR - Helias Catholic's boys basketball team toppled the Webb City Cardinals, 63-54, to advance to the Class 4 state semi-finals on Saturday.

The Bruins advanced to 22-6 on the season, defeating Rolla in the first round and Webb City in the quarter-finals. They're set to face Vashon in the semis, after which they'll take on Notre Dame or Raytown South if they win.