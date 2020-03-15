Helias BBB advances to state semi-finals

8 hours 18 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 Sunday, March 15, 2020 3:41:00 PM CDT March 15, 2020 in Sports
By: Jack Soble, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

BOLIVAR - Helias Catholic's boys basketball team toppled the Webb City Cardinals,  63-54, to advance to the Class 4 state semi-finals on Saturday.

The Bruins advanced to 22-6 on the season, defeating Rolla in the first round and Webb City in the quarter-finals. They're set to face Vashon in the semis, after which they'll take on Notre Dame or Raytown South if they win.

More News

Grid
List

Internet provider won't shut off services during COVID 19 outbreak
Internet provider won't shut off services during COVID 19 outbreak
COLUMBIA — As schools switch to remote learning, CenturyLink won't shut down services, regardless of ability to pay. ... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 Sunday, March 15, 2020 10:41:00 PM CDT March 15, 2020 in News

Facebook group seeks to help community amid COVID19 outbreak
Facebook group seeks to help community amid COVID19 outbreak
COLUMBIA — Melissa Rubio-Hernandez was inspired Sunday morning when she saw a grocery store full of empty shelves. She... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 Sunday, March 15, 2020 10:34:00 PM CDT March 15, 2020 in Continuous News

Harrisburg schools canceled through March 30
Harrisburg schools canceled through March 30
HARRISBURG— Harrisburg Public Schools will be canceled through March 30, according to a statement from superintendent Steve Combs. "This... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 Sunday, March 15, 2020 8:40:00 PM CDT March 15, 2020 in News

CDC: Cancel gatherings with more than 50 people
CDC: Cancel gatherings with more than 50 people
ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended on Sunday that large events and mass gatherings of more than... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 Sunday, March 15, 2020 7:37:00 PM CDT March 15, 2020 in News

Broadway Diner reduces number of customers it serves at one time
Broadway Diner reduces number of customers it serves at one time
COLUMBIA - Meals at the Broadway Diner in Columbia will look a little different thanks to COVID-19. The diner... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 Sunday, March 15, 2020 6:36:00 PM CDT March 15, 2020 in News

Jefferson City company cleans school playgrounds for free
Jefferson City company cleans school playgrounds for free
JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City company is offering free cleanings to ten mid-Missouri school playgrounds. It began back... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 Sunday, March 15, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT March 15, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri churches discuss moving online due to COVID-19
Mid-Missouri churches discuss moving online due to COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia is considering moving all services online for public safety due to COVID-19... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 Sunday, March 15, 2020 4:16:00 PM CDT March 15, 2020 in News

Marshall schools close while waiting for employee's COVID-19 test
Marshall schools close while waiting for employee's COVID-19 test
MARSHALL - Marshall Public Schools are closed March 16-17 after a staff member was tested for COVID-19. The employee... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 Sunday, March 15, 2020 2:33:00 PM CDT March 15, 2020 in News

Businesses offer students resources amid move to remote learning
Businesses offer students resources amid move to remote learning
COLUMBIA —On March 13, schools across the UM system announced a move to remote learning for the rest of the... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 Sunday, March 15, 2020 1:39:00 PM CDT March 15, 2020 in News

Out-of-state students make hard decisions as MU switches to online classes
Out-of-state students make hard decisions as MU switches to online classes
COLUMBIA - Starting Monday, the University of Missouri will go fully remote, which means classes will only be available online.... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 Sunday, March 15, 2020 10:25:00 AM CDT March 15, 2020 in News

Americans return to long waits for screenings at US airports
Americans return to long waits for screenings at US airports
ASSOCIATED PRESS— Weary travelers returning to the U.S. amid coronavirus-related travel restrictions were greeted by long lines and hourslong waits... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 Sunday, March 15, 2020 9:38:00 AM CDT March 15, 2020 in News

BREAKING: Missouri confirms fifth case of COVID-19
BREAKING: Missouri confirms fifth case of COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY- The fifth case of COVID-19 was confirmed Saturday by the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory. This is the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 8:43:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

Lake Regional to screen hospital patients before entry
Lake Regional to screen hospital patients before entry
OSAGE BEACH- Lake Regional Health System is preparing to start screening patients before they enter the hospital. Patients will... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 7:37:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

Georgia to postpone primaries over virus; 2nd state to do so
Georgia to postpone primaries over virus; 2nd state to do so
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries until May because of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 5:35:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

Tiger Hotel opens pop-up shop during COVID-19 supply shortage
Tiger Hotel opens pop-up shop during COVID-19 supply shortage
COLUMBIA - As supplies like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and other household items fly off shelves, the Tiger Hotel is... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 5:01:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

Farmers market attendees want to maintain routine despite COVID-19 fears
Farmers market attendees want to maintain routine despite COVID-19 fears
COLUMBIA - Not even the president declaring a national emergency could scare Mary Furness away from her semi-regular trips... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 4:53:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

Mizzou Alternative Breaks shuts down 42 spring semester volunteer trips
Mizzou Alternative Breaks shuts down 42 spring semester volunteer trips
COLUMBIA - Kira Smith was sitting in a friend’s dorm scrolling through Twitter on Wednesday when MU announced that... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 3:41:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020 in News

Meriwether Cafe and Bike Shop opens for spring season
Meriwether Cafe and Bike Shop opens for spring season
ROCHEPORT- Meriwether Café and Bike Shop reopened Saturday with a new and revamped menu for its spring and summer season.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 3:35:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
12am 38°
1am 38°
2am 37°
3am 36°