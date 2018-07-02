Helias Catholic and Jefferson City Triumph in Girls Soccer

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - The Lady Jays of Jefferson City held off a furious attack from the Lady Knights of Francis Howell North and took a 2-1 victory in the MSHSAA Class 3 Girls Soccer third place game.

Kaylee Ruff gave the Lady Jays a 1-0 lead when she converted a free kick from 25 yards out with 24 minutes left in the first half.

Tayler LePage added to the Lady Jays' lead in the second half when she scored a header off a corner kick with 36:21 remaining in the contest.

Francis Howell North made things interesting, however, as Kelly Braudis scored off of a pass from Carli Bond to put the Lady Knights on the board with 22:03 remaining.

In Class 2 action, the Lady Crusaders of Helias Catholic defeated the Kougars of Rosati-Kain in a 1-0 battle to claim third place as well.

Helias took the lead when Becky Roberts converted a penalty kick with 23 minutes left in the first half.

Roberts also missed a penalty kick with 17 minutes remaining in the game, but one goal would be the difference.