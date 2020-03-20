Helias Catholic High School girls basketball coach resigns

JEFFERSON CITY - The head coach of the Helias Catholic High School girls basketball team has resigned.

An announcement from Tom Guinn, Helias Catholic Athletics/Activities Director, said this is effective immediately.

“We are grateful for Coach Lepper’s fourteen years of coaching at Helias Catholic,” he said. “He not only dedicated his time and talents to our high school program, but also to the Lady Knights youth basketball program.”