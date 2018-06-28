Helias Crusaders 2012

On offense the Crusaders will be looking for all-everything senior receiver Anthony Woodruff. Woodruff was both All District and All State for putting up numbers like 52 receptions for 805 yards and eight TDs. The defense is certainly going to be led by one of the most powerful groups of linebackers Helias has ever had: Justus Schulte, Nathan Schepers and Mike Tannehill. For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.