Helias football coach tests positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY - A member of the Helias Catholic High School football coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The school has had voluntary football workouts since June 1.

"We're taking an abundance of caution with temperature checks as well as increased sanitation and some social distancing," Helias principal Kenya Fuemmeler said.

The person who tested positive last interacted with the coaching staff and student athletes on July 9.

The Cole County Health Department was immediately notified and concluded its contact investigation Thursday.

"The coaches who were in close contact with that individual have been quarantined," Fuemmeler said. "The other families have been notified that the contact investigation has concluded. If people were not contacted, they were not considered close contacts, so they would not be under quarantine."

The health department was unavailable for comment, but in a memo released on Tuesday it clarified that a close contact is defined as someone who was closer than six feet for 15 minutes or longer.