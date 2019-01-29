Helias High School holds first-ever soup drive

3 days 23 hours 1 minute ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 3:20:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News
By: Shade Bullock, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY- In honor of Catholic School Week, Helias Catholic High School students plan on giving back to their community through a soup drive. 

The soup drive began Monday and will run all week until Friday. All donations benefit the Samaritan Center in Jefferson City.

Father Stephen Jones, president of Helias, said the soup drive will make an impact not only on those in need, but on the lives of volunteers as well. 

"The theme for this week is service, service to the community, service to our country, service to one another," he said. "Living out a life of service. So we thought during this week of celebration for Catholic Schools, we wanted to do a canned food drive for our students and any community members who are looking for a way to give back."

The high school is encouraging community members to donate canned goods during regular school hours at the front office. 

All items are welcomed, but the most needed is soup.

Director of Communications Sandra Hentges said the school prefers canned soup because the Super Bowl on Sunday.

More News

Grid
List

Lt. Geoff Jones named as interim chief of the Columbia Police Department
Lt. Geoff Jones named as interim chief of the Columbia Police Department
COLUMBIA - Interim City Manager John Glascock named Lt. Geoff Jones at the interim chief of the Columbia Police Department... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, January 29 2019 Jan 29, 2019 Tuesday, January 29, 2019 12:38:00 PM CST January 29, 2019 in News

Fire causes 'major fire and water damage' in Moberly
Fire causes 'major fire and water damage' in Moberly
MOBERLY - The Moberly Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Tuesday and said the home got major fire... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, January 29 2019 Jan 29, 2019 Tuesday, January 29, 2019 12:12:00 PM CST January 29, 2019 in News

Police: Fulton man forced way into home, poured gasoline on pet
Police: Fulton man forced way into home, poured gasoline on pet
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department are looking for Robert Pittman Jr. after he allegedly forced entry into a home... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, January 29 2019 Jan 29, 2019 Tuesday, January 29, 2019 10:22:00 AM CST January 29, 2019 in News

UPDATE: 2 charged for the murder of Lincoln University Student Leader
UPDATE: 2 charged for the murder of Lincoln University Student Leader
JEFFERSON CITY - Police announced the arrests of two men for the death of D'Angelo Bratton Bland, the Lincoln University... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, January 29 2019 Jan 29, 2019 Tuesday, January 29, 2019 9:49:00 AM CST January 29, 2019 in Top Stories

Power restored in south Columbia
Power restored in south Columbia
COLUMBIA - Power has been restored after nearly 300 customers lost electricity on a cold Tuesday morning. According to... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, January 29 2019 Jan 29, 2019 Tuesday, January 29, 2019 8:09:00 AM CST January 29, 2019 in News

Uninsured Americans reaches four year high
Uninsured Americans reaches four year high
COLUMBIA - With the open enrollment period for 2019 ending over a month ago, America reached a four-year high in... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, January 29 2019 Jan 29, 2019 Tuesday, January 29, 2019 2:01:00 AM CST January 29, 2019 in News

Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in attack on grandparents
Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in attack on grandparents
COLUMBIA - A 20-year-old Columbia man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting his grandparents, who defended... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 8:17:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in News

Plans ahead to refurbish a Fulton middle school
Plans ahead to refurbish a Fulton middle school
FULTON - A new affordable-assisted living facility will be home in the former George Washington Carver Middle School. MACO... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 7:51:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in News

Columbia man arrested in double shooting
Columbia man arrested in double shooting
COLUMBIA - Deputies of the Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in connection to a double shooting Sunday night.... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 5:47:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in News

Judge rules for Auditor Galloway in open records lawsuit
Judge rules for Auditor Galloway in open records lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge ruled that Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway did not violate the state's open records law... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 5:20:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in Top Stories

Cars get fragile in frigid temps; technician recommends check up
Cars get fragile in frigid temps; technician recommends check up
COLUMBIA - With temperatures plummeting, a car technician says it's time for drivers to check their tire pressure and condition,... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 5:13:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in News

Deputies: Barnett man arrested, nearly a pound of meth found
Deputies: Barnett man arrested, nearly a pound of meth found
MILLER COUNTY - A Barnett man faces charges of drug trafficking with deputies saying they found more than 3/4 of... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 5:09:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in Top Stories

Former Moberly classmates shocked over alleged Russian Roulette style shooting
Former Moberly classmates shocked over alleged Russian Roulette style shooting
MOBERLY- The police officer charged with shooting a fellow off-duty police officer in St. Louis graduated from Moberly High School.... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 3:32:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in Top Stories

House democrats launch bills to help college students
House democrats launch bills to help college students
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri House Democrats Monday announce bills aimed at improving higher education. Members of the House Minority Caucus... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 3:18:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in News

Extreme drop in temperatures can potentially be dangerous
Extreme drop in temperatures can potentially be dangerous
COLUMBIA - Plunging temperatures over the next two days have potentially life-threatening effects. Older people and children have a... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 2:54:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in Top Stories

Bill would require evaluations in some animal abuse cases
Bill would require evaluations in some animal abuse cases
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A bill before the Missouri Legislature would allow judges to order people convicted of animal abuse... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 2:32:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in News

New Jefferson City VA clinic opens doors
New Jefferson City VA clinic opens doors
JEFFERSON CITY - An upgraded VA outpatient clinic opened its doors in Jefferson City Monday. Jeff Hoelscher, Truman VA... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 1:41:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in News

Man arrested following pursuit in Boone County
Man arrested following pursuit in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Sunday after a chase through northern Boone County. The incident started around... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 10:13:00 AM CST January 28, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 24°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
3pm 21°
4pm 18°
5pm 16°
6pm 14°