Helias High School holds first-ever soup drive

JEFFERSON CITY- In honor of Catholic School Week, Helias Catholic High School students plan on giving back to their community through a soup drive.

The soup drive began Monday and will run all week until Friday. All donations benefit the Samaritan Center in Jefferson City.

Father Stephen Jones, president of Helias, said the soup drive will make an impact not only on those in need, but on the lives of volunteers as well.

"The theme for this week is service, service to the community, service to our country, service to one another," he said. "Living out a life of service. So we thought during this week of celebration for Catholic Schools, we wanted to do a canned food drive for our students and any community members who are looking for a way to give back."

The high school is encouraging community members to donate canned goods during regular school hours at the front office.

All items are welcomed, but the most needed is soup.

Director of Communications Sandra Hentges said the school prefers canned soup because the Super Bowl on Sunday.