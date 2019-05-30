Helias loses semifinal game
O'FALLON - The baseball season ended Thursday for the Helias Crusaders.
Helias lost to the Borgia Knights, 5-0, in the Class 4 State Semifinals in O'Fallon.
Joe Schmidt threw a no-hitter for Borgia.
Helias finishes the season with a record of 23-5.
