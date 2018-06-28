Helicopter lands on I-70, major traffic delays after accident

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were open Thursday afternoon after an accident near mile marker 149 caused significant traffic delays.

One man, Thomas R. Anton, from Oak Park, Michigan was transported to University Hospital after his pickup truck flipped over.

Anton was reported to be in fair condition Friday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the truck was pulling a boat and both were overturned in the accident.

A helicopter landed on the highway around 3 p.m. Thursday to take Anton away.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest information.]