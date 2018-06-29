Hellickson, Herrera lead Phillies to 4-3 win over Royals

1 year 11 months 3 weeks ago Friday, July 01 2016 Jul 1, 2016 Friday, July 01, 2016 10:08:00 PM CDT July 01, 2016 in Sports
By: Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jeremy Hellickson threw six sharp innings, Odubel Herrera hit a leadoff homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 Friday night for their fourth straight win.

Hellickson (6-6) allowed one run and five hits in six innings, striking out six. He was 0-9 in his previous 15 starts against AL opponents.

Royals starter Ian Kennedy (6-7) gave up three runs in five innings.

Kendrys Morales hit a two-run homer off David Hernandez in the eighth before the right-hander settled down to retire the next three batters. Jeanmar Gomez finished for his 22nd save in 24 tries.

Back home after sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Phillies snapped a seven-game home losing streak.

 

