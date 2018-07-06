Hello Baby Expo Comes to Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - The first annual "Hello, Baby Expo" was held Saturday at the Holiday Inn Expo Center in Columbia. Boone Hospital Center and the Columbia Daily Tribune collaborated to bring this event to Columbia.

"About a year and a half ago folks in the Tribune had been thinking about this sort of event because we felt like there was sort of a need in the community for it," Columbia Daily Tribune Special Project Manager Deborah Marshall said. "There are many women that have babies here, about 4,000 every year, that come to Boone County to have babies."

The event aims to provide expecting families,parents of newborns, and kids a fun day of education and activities related to pregnancy and being a parent.

"Whenever you are pregnant and having a baby we know that is a time of life where it is one of the most exciting times of life but it is also a time where you have a lot of questions that you need answered," Boone Hospital Center Media Relations Specialist Jacob Luecke said.

Luecke said they put the event together so parents can come ask their questions to a variety of experts.

The expo also featured speakers and booths sponsored by businesses and organizations.

"One of the phrases people say about children is it takes a community to raise them," Luecke said. "So, there are a lot of organizations in Mid-Missouri that help people with infants and young children. We wanted to have all of those resources here so it is a one-stop-shop,"

Both Marshall and Luecke said they are pleased with the turn out and they hope the expo becomes an annual event.