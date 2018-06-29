Help for Sleep Sufferers

JEFFERSON CITY- St. Mary's Sleep Center held a free 'sleep event' for people having a tough time getting a good night's sleep.

Within the event, health professionals provided assistance with questions about sleep, the maintenance of sleep equipment, as well as relaxation techniques before sleeping. The most monumental information that was given was about the latest improvements in CPAP technology.

CPAP stands for continuous positive airway pressure. This is a method used by sleep-apnea patients to keep their airways open at night while they sleep.

More than 12 million Americans are affected by sleep apnea, and many do not get the proper help due to the lack of resources. Getting this treated has major benefits.

Health professional Kendra Whitthaus stated, " It gives people a new outlook on life, it improves their quality of life, and it makes them able to have better memory as well as a variable to function better at their work and their relationships are better."

Local community member were able to bring in their personal CPAP machines for any type of assistance. This free accredited event serves one step closer to providing the help that is needed to treat sleep- apnea.