'Helping Art Liberate Orphans' group seeking volunteers

JEFFERSON CITY – According to its mission statement, Helping Art Liberate Orphans, or "HALO," wants to help one more child spend one less night alone.

A volunteer information meeting Tuesday is a chance for people to interact and get involved with this organization.

Kelli Jones, the volunteer coordinator said, “HALO is 82% volunteers and interns, which means we can’t do what we do without our amazing volunteers.”

The HALO Home is a housing option for homeless teens in Jefferson City. The home is currently full holding about 24 girls and their "correspondents."

“We need help here in our home, you can imagine in a home full of teenagers there is always lots to do. So, there is all kinds of things. Sorting donations, just help even interacting with the girls is huge for our girls to be able to develop relationships with volunteers,” Jones said.

She said the program has grown tremendously in the last few years. The amount of residential supervisors has also doubled.

“Residential supervisors are there to provide the guidance, the love, the support that our residents need. We are growing everyday and we need a lot of volunteers in order to make that work,” Jones said.

She said the meetings positively impact the organization.

“The meetings are huge for us, we encourage anybody who is just curious about HALO to come,” Jones said.

Suzanne Wilson, the director of Jefferson City's HALO branch, says the secret to the group's success is the community.

“The incredible community support that we get, through volunteers, through donations, through different organizations in the Jefferson City. And I think that’s what makes HALO so successful,” Wilson said.

The information meeting is set to start Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.