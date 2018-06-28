Helping Employees Kick The Habit

"Orscheln will pay for three months of the smoking cessation prescription drugs. That's for all of our full-time and part-time employees as well as family members who are on our health plan," said Orscheln Risk Manager Joan Casleton.

For employee Dannie Hendren, the program could not have come at a better time.

"I've been trying to give up smoking for the last probably eight or nine months. And it just seemed like a good opportunity and I know several people who've had good success with the program," she said.

The program started July 1 and already has 100 employees and dependents enrolled. In addition to the prescription aid, Orscheln also provides nicotine patches and gum at work to help employees fight cravings.

Hendren has been on the medication for a week, but already sees results and recommends the treatment to fellow employees.

"If they have the desire to quit, it's the way to go. I haven't had any real side effects or anything from the medication, so it's been a real good experience," said Hendren.

All employees of Orscheln's 147 stores are eligible for the program with a doctor's recommendation. By Jan. 1 of next year, Orscheln says all of its manufacturing facilities will also be smoke free.