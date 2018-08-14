Helping the Homeless

Alice Dorman just worries about staying alive. She sometimes receives help from St. Francis House, and tries to use some of Columbia's other social welfare programs. But, she doesn't qualify for help because she has no permanent address.

She and two of her homeless friends live in a recreational vehicle without heat or running water.

"But, I think if we had more help, we could, you know, there wouldn't be so many homeless people out here freezing to death or having heat strokes in the summer and dying," said Dorman.

If you want to help Columbia's homeless people, St. Francis House, the Salvation Army and other service groups always need more volunteers and donations.