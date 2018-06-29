Henderson Beats Own Time at NAIA National Championship

FORT VANCOUVER, WA -- Courtney Henderson posted a time of 19:57 at the 2012 NAIA Women's Cross Country National Championship, knocking 24 seconds off her 2011 time on the same 5K course. The senior finished 158th in the 320-runner field, battling the drizzly conditions. Abby Baker recorded a time of 20:04 in her national championship debut, claiming 173rd in the field.

The pair finished 1:33 and 1:40 respectively behind the top American Midwest Conference finisher, Hannibal-LaGrange's Kristen Garwood, who posted a time of 18:24 to take 23rd in the race. The College of Idaho's Hillary Holt was the individual meet champion, finishing with a time of 17:00, beating her nearest competitor by 20 seconds.

Also announced at the meet were the 2012 NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athletes, with Amy Gangloff earning the classroom honors. To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must maintain a 3.5 cumulative GPA, hold Junior academic standing and be a member of the team for the full semester.