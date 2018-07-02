Henry Josey Making Progress with Spring Practice Set to Kickoff

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Football team begins spring practice on Tuesday afternoon. Head coach Gary Pinkel said he's excited about the start of spring ball and about Henry Josey.

The Tiger running back ran a 4.44 second 40-yard dash in his first timed run since his major knee in jury two seasons ago. Josey missed all of last year with the injury, that he suffered against Texas in 2011.

Josey rushed for almost 1,200 yards in 2011 and led the Big 12 in rushing before suffering the injury late that year. KOMU will have coverage throughout the entirety of Mizzou's spring camps.