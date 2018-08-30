Hepatitis Vaccinations Continue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Health care workers continue to offer vaccinations to anyone exposed to hepatitis A at a Springfield restaurant.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced last week that an employee at a Red Robin restaurant had the liver disease, and up to 5,000 people who visited the restaurant between May 8 and May 16 needed to be vaccinated.

Vaccinations began shortly after the announcement and continued Monday at Mercy Hospital's urgent care at the Smith Glynn Callaway building and at Cox Hospital's urgent care at the Turner Center until 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, the health department will administer vaccines from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the department's Westside Public Health Center.

KYTV reports health officials have so far administered more than 2,300 doses of the vaccine.