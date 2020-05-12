Her daughter was the first COVID-19 death in St. Louis City

14 hours 58 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 9:10:00 AM CDT May 11, 2020 in News
By: CNN-KMOV

St. Louis, MO (KMOV) - While Mothers Day is typically a time for celebration, one mother knew it would be one of the hardest days of the year for her.

Penny Dixon lost her only daughter, Jazmond to COVID-19 on March 22. Jazmond was the first person in St. Louis City to die of the virus. Dixon said she and her daughter were nearly inseparable.

"It's been really hard because next to God my daughter was my everything and she was all I have, all that I had, but she still lives within my heart," Dixon said.

For weeks, Dixon thought she'd be spending Mother's Day alone. However, nearly 40 of her closest family members and friends drove down her block to surprise her. Many of them dropped off cards, flowers and held posters saying, "We Love You." Dixon was brought to tears by the show of support.

"I thank all my people everyone you see out here," Dixon said. "I thank them for the love they showed to take time out of their busy schedule and do this for me."

While it isn't the Mother's Day she ever imagined, Dixon said she's blessed to have a support system rallying around her every step of the way, even on the most difficult days.

"It's beyond explaining because no words can explain how I feel about my family," Dixon said.

