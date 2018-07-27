Her Fitbit may be the key to finding a missing University of Iowa woman

23 hours 17 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 7:30:00 AM CDT July 26, 2018 in News
By: Artemis Moshtaghian, Chris Boyette and Darran Simon, CNN
Photo Courtesy CNN

  (CNN) -- Investigators hope data from a missing Iowa woman's Fitbit may give them clues to her whereabouts after her disappearance last week.

Mollie Tibbetts, 20, vanished on July 18 in Brooklyn, a small community an hour east of Des Moines.

On the day she disappeared, Tibbetts' brother dropped her off at her boyfriend's house so she could dog-sit, reported HLN, CNN's sister network. Investigators said a neighbor saw the University of Iowa student running later that night, according to HLN.

Days after her disappearance, the search for the woman has intensified. The FBI joined the investigation this week, devoting as many as 15 agents to the search that has involved an army of volunteers.

Investigators have executed search warrants for Tibbetts' Fitbit, which she was known to wear, and her Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook accounts, said Mitch Mortvedt, spokesman for the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations.

"This is a new arena for us. That's part of the reason we called the FBI in. It's probably pretty new to them, too," Mortvedt said. "I don't know of another case here in Iowa where we have used specifically Fitbit info."

He said he hopes that information will give investigators details such as the route Tibbetts took before she disappeared.

More FBI agents on the way

In an interview Wednesday on HLN, Tibbetts' mother, Laura Calderwood, said the family was told they would get an FBI agent for the case.

"That turned into approximately 15 FBI agents," she said.

"In my morning brief this morning, I have been told there's more on the way," Calderwood said.

Earlier this week, Tibbetts' boyfriend, Dalton Jack, told CNN affiliate KCRG he was one of the first people to notice she was missing.

"I was the one who threw red flags," he told the affiliate.

Jack said he was in Dubuque for work and his brothers were in Ames while Tibbetts was dog-sitting at his house, the station reported.

He grew worried and knew something was wrong when she didn't show up to her job last Thursday.

"She hadn't called in," he told the station. "I looked at my phone and noticed I texted her good morning that morning and she hadn't looked at it. So, I got ahold of her friends and family."

Search crews began searching that day, focusing on the fields between Tibbetts' house and where she was staying when she disappeared, KCRGreported.

Tibbetts' brother Jake Tibbett told CNN affiliate KCCI he never thought he would see his sister on a missing poster.

He said he's played "every possible scenario a billion times."

"I can never land on one," he said. "That's probably the toughest part."

'Let's find her'

Officials said abduction is one of the possibilities they are exploring, KCRG reported.

Tibbetts' family started a Facebook group dedicated to finding her, according to a post by a family member, Sandi Tibbetts Murphy. The group had more than 27,000 followers by Wednesday night.

"Please keep sharing Mollie's information so we can bring our girl safely home," Murphy wrote.

Calderwood said friends she hasn't talked to in years tracked down her cell phone number to say, "wishing you the best."

She said her daughter was born in Oakland, California, but the family moved to Brooklyn when Tibbetts was in fourth grade, KCRG reported.

Calderwood told HLN she knew people were praying for her daughter's safe return.

"I see the pain in my boys' eyes every day," she said. "I've got to stay strong for them."

That resolve could be heard in her voice.

"Just remember Mollie," Calderwood said.

"Let's find her."

More News

Grid
List

Columbia, Boone County offer free Hepatitis C testing
Columbia, Boone County offer free Hepatitis C testing
COLUMBIA - Ahead of World Hepatitis Day, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is offering free Hepatitis C testing.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 4:00:00 AM CDT July 27, 2018 in News

One shot at South Providence Medical Park
One shot at South Providence Medical Park
COLUMBIA - Columbia police were investigating a Thursday night shooting at the South Providence Medical Park. Police say one... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 9:33:00 PM CDT July 26, 2018 in News

Public hearing for Missouri river port sees community concern
Public hearing for Missouri river port sees community concern
JEFFERSON CITY - The Heartland Port Authority of Central Missouri's first and only public hearing saw several community members raise... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT July 26, 2018 in News

McCaskill responds to attempted cyberattack by Russian hackers
McCaskill responds to attempted cyberattack by Russian hackers
COLUMBIA - Sen. Claire McCaskill says an attempt by Russian hackers to influence her reelection effort is "outrageous," but "not... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 5:40:00 PM CDT July 26, 2018 in News

Fulton police rescue about 80 animals from home
Fulton police rescue about 80 animals from home
FULTON - Police rescued around 80 animals from a home in the 600 block of Grand Avenue in Fulton Thursday.... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT July 26, 2018 in News

Man accused of arson found not guilty
Man accused of arson found not guilty
COLUMBIA - A jury found accused arsonist, James Hall, not guilty after a three day trial. The prosecutor filed... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 3:56:00 PM CDT July 26, 2018 in News

Man sentenced for multiple sex crimes against a child
Man sentenced for multiple sex crimes against a child
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Camden County judge Thursday sentenced a man convicted of sex crimes against a child. Andrew... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 3:52:00 PM CDT July 26, 2018 in News

Columbia gets help with trash collection from temp agency
Columbia gets help with trash collection from temp agency
COLUMBIA- The city's Solid Waste Division hired a temp agency to help the curbside collection crew Thursday morning. Patricia... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 3:18:00 PM CDT July 26, 2018 in News

MSHP looking for Sullivan County fugitive
MSHP looking for Sullivan County fugitive
MACON - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a fugitive in Northeast Sullivan County. According to Sgt.... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 3:08:00 PM CDT July 26, 2018 in News

Hermann woman charged with five counts of child abuse
Hermann woman charged with five counts of child abuse
HERMANN - The Gasconade County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Wednesday against a woman accused of child abuse and neglect. ... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 2:28:00 PM CDT July 26, 2018 in News

Republicans band together against ballot initiative
Republicans band together against ballot initiative
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Top Missouri Republicans are joining together to fight a ballot initiative that would change redistricting. ... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 2:27:00 PM CDT July 26, 2018 in News

Rescued dogs still getting treatment, some go to foster home
Rescued dogs still getting treatment, some go to foster home
CAMDEN COUNTY - The Humane Society of Missouri said one of the dogs rescued from a property in Roach will... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 1:47:00 PM CDT July 26, 2018 in News

Federal charges filed in Jefferson City Walgreens robbery
Federal charges filed in Jefferson City Walgreens robbery
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed federal charges against three of the four suspects from Wednesday's robbery at the Walgreens on... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 12:08:00 PM CDT July 26, 2018 in News

'Life on Mars' debate rages on as scientists uncover more evidence
'Life on Mars' debate rages on as scientists uncover more evidence
(AP) - A huge lake of salty water appears to be buried deep in Mars, raising the possibility of finding... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 11:26:44 AM CDT July 26, 2018 in News

Arrest made in burglary turned shooting last December
Arrest made in burglary turned shooting last December
COLUMBIA - Late Wednesday night, Columbia Police located and arrested Derrick Lamont Burnett, Jr., 35, in connection to a home... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 9:56:00 AM CDT July 26, 2018 in Top Stories

Her Fitbit may be the key to finding a missing University of Iowa woman
Her Fitbit may be the key to finding a missing University of Iowa woman
(CNN) -- Investigators hope data from a missing Iowa woman's Fitbit may give them clues to her whereabouts after her... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 7:30:00 AM CDT July 26, 2018 in News

Second TSA station opens at Columbia Airport
Second TSA station opens at Columbia Airport
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport is adding a second TSA security screening station. To account for the second... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 5:05:00 AM CDT July 26, 2018 in Top Stories

Trump visits Illinois to tout steel tariffs
Trump visits Illinois to tout steel tariffs
GRANITE CITY, IL - President Donald Trump traveled to southern Illinois Thursday to visit the Granite City Works steel factory... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 Wednesday, July 25, 2018 6:37:00 PM CDT July 25, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 63°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
7am 62°
8am 66°
9am 70°
10am 74°