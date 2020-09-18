Here's what you need to know: Friday, Sept. 18

By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

Modified Boone County health order goes into effect today

The order goes into effect 12 a.m. Sept. 18 and are is to expire on 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 6, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified. 

All restrictions under the previous health orders remain in effect. 

Modification details include:

  • Entertainment venues, bars and restaurants serving alcohol must close at 10:30 p.m. The restrictions on stopping alcohol service at 9 p.m. is no longer in effect. 
  • Bars, restaurants and other food establishments that do not comply with the Orders are considered to be in violation of the food code and may require the establishment to discontinue operations and remain closed until an Operation Plan is submitted and approved by PHHS as stated in section 1.20.
  • Operational Plans are now required to be submitted 14 days in advance of an event rather than the previous requirement of 30 days.

Columbia Public Schools Board of Education is holding a special session Friday afternoon

The Board will be discussing whether to change the name of Rock Bridge High School's football filed. 

Wayne Sells has requested that his name be removed from the field after a controversial social media post spread across the Columbia community Wednesday morning.

The post from Sells used profanities describing NFL players who knelt during the national anthem at this past weekend's games. 

Sells delivered a letter to Columbia Public Schools Wednesday afternoon asking that his name be removed and renamed 'Veterans Memorial Field.' Rock Bridge named their field 'Wayne Sells Family Activity Field' after he gave the school money for stadium improvements. 

Absentee voting in Missouri begins on Sept. 22

For the November presidential election, registered voters in Missouri will have the choice to vote in person, absentee or to mail in their ballots. You can find information on all those options here.

Missourians can start voting absentee six weeks prior to the election, starting on Sept. 22.

You have until Oct. 21 to request an absentee ballot by mail. On the other hand, you have until the day before Election Day to request an absentee ballot in person. 

Keep in mind that ballots can be turned in by mail or in person, but your county clerk's office must receive them by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

NEXT WEEK: Missouri gubernatorial candidates to debate on Sept. 25

Missouri candidates for governor will participate in a forum at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, sponsored by the Missouri Press Association and KOMU 8. 

The forum will be televised live on KOMU 8 and a livestream will be available for all MPA members to use on their website.

The forum will be the first time all four candidates, including Gov. Mike Parson, R; State Auditor Nicole Galloway, D; Libertarian nominee Rik Combs; and Green Party nominee Jerome Bauer, share a stage to discuss their positions.

Columbia College gets a new paid holiday

Columbia College has officially decided to make Juneteenth a paid holiday.

According to the Juneteenth website, "Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States." The holiday is a celebration that also reflects on the last group of enslaved learning that they had been emancipated in April. The Union army delivered the news of freedom to slaves in pockets of the country. Juneteenth marks the date the last enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom.

Columbia College is working towards more acknowledgement for the holiday’s history by establishing it as a paid holiday. The president of the college said he’s looking forward to honoring this holiday.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Out the door temperatures this morning are in the middle 50s and highs will warm into the lower 70s this afternoon under hazy skies.

The weekend ahead will feature jacket worthy morning temperatures in the upper 40s. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Saturday and the middle 70s on Sunday.  Smoke from wildfires will continue to make skies hazy this weekend.

 

