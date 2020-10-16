Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Oct. 16

15 hours 55 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:36:00 AM CDT October 16, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

Health department explains Boone County's high number of hospitalizations

COLUMBIA- Boone County's most recently released COVID-19 numbers showed 72 hospitalizations, with 30 of those in the ICU and 17 on a ventilator.

72 is the second highest total number of hospitalizations Boone County has seen since early May.

Boone County Assistant Health Director Scott Clardy said in addition to increased hospitalizations in Boone County, the county saw a record high for ICU patients and patients on ventilators.

Gov. Parson announces COVID-19 vaccine plan

Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri submitted its plan for the impending COVID-19 vaccine to the CDC. 

Missouri's Department of Health and Human Services Director Dr. Randall Williams said at Gov. Parson's briefing Thursday that the state is planning to get a limited supply in late November or early December. 

The plan first focuses on the initial doses toward reducing or stopping death and disability by reducing the stress on health care systems caring for affected patients, while recognizing the likelihood of a limited vaccine availability. 

MU to continue in person hybrid classes after Thanksgiving break

In-person and hybrid classes will continue at MU after Thanksgiving break, the university announced Thursday.

A news release from the university said administrators had conversations with faculty, staff, students and the Board of Curators before making the decision.

"We've been very pleased with how our students, faculty and staff have responded to the new campus requirements," Mun Choi, UM System President and MU Chancellor, said in the release. "We have demonstrated that we can have in-person classes at Mizzou and do so safely."

Columbia housing authority uses $300,000 grant to assist with rent

The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) received $300,000 last week to fund its Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program. 

The program aims to help low-income families with finding affordable housing in Columbia.

Columbia Housing Authority Chief Executive Officer Phil Steinhaus said the program issues a housing assistance voucher to low-income families that allows them to rent in the private market.

"They pay 30 percent of their adjusted household income for rent and we make up the balance of the rent," Steinhaus said. 

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Friday – Sunny and cold. Temps were near record lows this morning, ranging from 27 to 35 degrees. Columbia’s record low for today’s date is 28 set in 2018. Wind chills this morning will range from 25-30 degrees. Temps will quickly warm in the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon.

Saturday – Sunny and windy. Red flag watch in effect and is likely to be upgraded to a warning due to wind gusts up to 45 mph and relative humidity less than 30% which are ingredients for wild fires. Highs on Saturday will reach the lower to middle 70s.

Sunday – Cloudy and a chance for rain with a passing cold front. Morning temps in the middle 40s, rising in the lower 50s during the afternoon with spot showers possible.

More News

Grid
List

CVS, Walgreens to help distribute COVID vaccines to nursing homes
CVS, Walgreens to help distribute COVID vaccines to nursing homes
(CNN) -- The federal government has made a deal with retail pharmacies CVS and Walgreens to help distribute coronavirus vaccine... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 8:27:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

MSHP holds 'Use of Force' forum; promotes deescalation training
MSHP holds 'Use of Force' forum; promotes deescalation training
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol held a forum on the use of force and training Friday morning.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 7:00:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Ousted diversity director sues St. Louis County
Ousted diversity director sues St. Louis County
CLAYTON — The ousted diversity director for St. Louis County alleges in a lawsuit that she was dismissed in retaliation... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 6:02:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Missouri to host Kentucky next Saturday, travel to Florida on the 31st
Missouri to host Kentucky next Saturday, travel to Florida on the 31st
COLUMBIA- COVID-19 continues to make a ruckus in the SEC football schedule. KOMU 8 Sports has confirmed Missouri will... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:48:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 8 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features the Blair Oaks Falcons traveling to... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:43:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Athletic trainers see an increased role as fall sports progress
Athletic trainers see an increased role as fall sports progress
COLUMBIA - Athletic trainers are seen as the backbone of sports teams at all levels, and during the pandemic, their... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 8: High School Football scores from around Mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High School Football scores from around Mid-Missouri
Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri, updated in as close to real time as possible. Final... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:31:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Again Street Park gets $100,000 worth of improvement
Again Street Park gets $100,000 worth of improvement
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council approved $100,000 for the Department of Parks and Recreation to improve Again Street Park Monday... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 4:46:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

1-year-old drowns in private pond in western Missouri
1-year-old drowns in private pond in western Missouri
SEDALIA (AP) — A 1-year-old boy has drowned in a private pond in western Missouri. The incident happened just... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 4:29:45 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Martin impressed with former Tiger MPJ's NBA summer
Martin impressed with former Tiger MPJ's NBA summer
COLUMBIA – Mizzou men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin only got to coach Michael Porter Jr. in three college games. But... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 3:50:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Sports

Boone County extends current health order to Nov. 3
Boone County extends current health order to Nov. 3
COLUMBIA- The Columbia/ Boone County Public Health Department extended a previously issued health order which requires bars and restaurants to... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 3:48:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Project Homeless Connect event serves homeless community amid pandemic
Project Homeless Connect event serves homeless community amid pandemic
JEFFERSON CITY — Project Homeless Connect hosted its sixth-annual event on Friday. Project Homeless Connect planning committee member Karen... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 3:06:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Suspect pleads guilty to 2015 Moniteau County homicide
Suspect pleads guilty to 2015 Moniteau County homicide
CALIFORNIA - One of two people charged in connection with the death of Jon Williams in Moniteau County pleaded guilty... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 2:49:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

CPS: Oct. 23 is last day to request placement change for elementary students
CPS: Oct. 23 is last day to request placement change for elementary students
COLUMBIA- The deadline for Columbia Public Schools elementary parents to request a change in placement for the semester will be... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 2:06:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Kansas City-area hospitals overwhelmed, turn away ambulances
Kansas City-area hospitals overwhelmed, turn away ambulances
KANSAS CITY — The surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations is so severe in the Kansas City area that some... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 2:04:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

All-State seniors help lead dynamic Blair Oaks' offense
All-State seniors help lead dynamic Blair Oaks' offense
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks senior and wide receiver Carson Prenger shoved the defender to the ground and walked across the... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 2:02:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Sports

Columbia police investigate armed robbery Thursday night
Columbia police investigate armed robbery Thursday night
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department is investigating a report of a robbery with a weapon Thursday night. Officers responded... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 12:26:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Top Stories

A 'second wave' of mental health devastation due to COVID-19 is imminent, experts say
A 'second wave' of mental health devastation due to COVID-19 is imminent, experts say
(CNN) -- While the world struggles to manage the initial waves of death and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 11:06:42 AM CDT October 16, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 48°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
10pm 45°
11pm 44°
12am 42°
1am 43°