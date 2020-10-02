Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Oct. 2

President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

President Trump's positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the President several times this week.

Boone County has extended its current public health order which will expire Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m., unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified.

The previous health order was set to expire on Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m.

All restrictions will remain in effect. There are no modifications from the previous order.

First Lady Teresa Parson and Governor Mike Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23. Five days later on Sept. 28, she ended her required 10-day isolation period. However, Governor Parson is in isolation through Oct. 3.

"Isolation is 10 days from when you were symptomatic," Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Director of Health and Senior Services said. "And the governor's is different because he's asymptomatic. So his is 10 days from being tested."

Missouri candidates for governor will participate in a forum at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, sponsored by the Missouri Press Association and KOMU 8.

The forum was rescheduled from Sept. 25 due to Governor Parson testing positive for COVID-19.

KOMU will carry the debate live on television and online.

"The show must go on," has been a saying theaters haven’t been able to live up to during the pandemic. But, William Woods University has decided to brave the pandemic and reopen its theater with new regulations.

Thursday, October 1, was the opening night for the theater's first play in the Mainstage Series Season, "An Enemy of the People."

First Alert Weather Forecast

Friday - Mostly sunny and cool in the morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, rising to near 60 this afternoon as clouds increase from the west. This increase in clouds cover will lead to a chance for rain tonight and tomorrow.

Saturday – Cloudy with passing showers. Morning temps in the 40s/50s, rising to near 60 in the afternoon. Rain will continue off and on through Sunday morning.

Sunday – Cloudy with passing showers in the morning before 10am, becoming partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.