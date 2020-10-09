Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Oct. 9

Missouri candidates for governor will gather for a forum at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

The forum was originally rescheduled from Sept. 25, due to Governor Parson testing positive for COVID-19.

The forum will be the first time all four candidates, including Gov. Mike Parson, R; State Auditor Nicole Galloway, D; Libertarian nominee Rik Combs; and Green Party nominee Jerome Bauer, share a stage to discuss their positions.

It will be televised live on KOMU 8 and streamed live on KOMU.com

Some CPS parents want to end online learning because they see the toll it's taking on their kids mentally.

CPS mother Kelly Hoover noticed her fifth grader's emotions changing while participating in online learning.

"I would say there's a lot more emotions, um, and not necessarily where he even understands the emotions like it. And so having that in with also being frustrated with his current school situation there, there's a lot of ups and downs," Hoover said.

MU Health Care child psychiatrist Laine Young Walker said too much screen time can eventually cause mental health issues.

On Thursday, Virgin Hyperloop announced that West Virginia would be the site of their Hyperloop Certification Center in the company's "first step towards commercial projects." The Center will also come with a 6-mile testing track.

Matt McCormick, CEO of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, said they would have loved to see the hyperloop run through mid-Missouri.

"We believe that we had a good straight stretch of land that would have been fantastic for that. For the testing center but also the overall Hyperloop," he said.

The test track would have started in St. Louis, cutting through Columbia, and ending in Kansas City.

Greenhouse gas emissions decreased in Columbia by 8.3% between 2015 and 2019, but the city needs to take more action to stay on track and meet the first benchmark in its climate plan.

The city must complete greenhouse gas emissions inventories to measure progress toward the council-adopted goals of the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.

Those goals are to reduce emissions by 35% by 2035, 80% by 2050 and 100% by 2060.

US Gulf Coast communities are bracing for a "life-threatening" storm surge and ferocious winds as Hurricane Delta, now a powerful Category 3 storm, inches closer.

First Alert Weather meteorologist Tim Schmidt said the hurricane is expected to make landfall in the southwestern Louisiana coast around 6-7 p.m., Friday evening, near Lake Charles/Cameron.

The storm, is forecasted to hit communities already battered by Hurricane Laura just weeks ago.

"We believe that there will be hurricane force winds and storm surge in southwest Louisiana in the area of our state that is least prepared to take it," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday, urging residents to create a game plan for the storm.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Friday – Sunny and warm. Highs in the lower to middle 80s with a 10-15 mph breeze.

Saturday/Sunday - Dry this weekend. Sunny and dry with mild morning conditions, warm I the afternoons. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Next week – Clouds are back Monday with cooler, breezy conditions and a slight chance for rain. Highs in the middle 70s. Sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 70s.