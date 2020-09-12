Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Sept. 11

The first game of the NFL season was played before a socially distanced crowd of about 17,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chiefs travel to California on Sunday, Sept. 20 to play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Some MU students said they feel silenced after MU Chancellor Mun Choi blocked and later unblocked them from his personal Twitter account.

Christian Basi, the university spokesperson, said "[Choi] has always been open to having conversations with students about any issue and receiving feedback that would help Mizzou move forward."

Texas attorney Christopher Bennett sent a letter Wednesday to Choi and other MU officials, representing the individuals blocked from Choi's account.

Bennett called Choi's action to block the students unlawful, citing a federal case involving President Donald Trump's Twitter account.

In comparison to universities nationwide, MU lacks certain numbers. MU's dashboard shows three prominent numbers, including the active number of student cases, total percent of student body and recovered cases.

University of North Texas professor and public health specialist Rajesh Nandy said tracking a university's positivity rate is crucial.

We have compiled a series of interactive graphs tracking the COVID-19 outbreak in some of the main counties in mid-Missouri.

A 2016 survey by the International Association of Firefighters with NBC News estimates more than 20 percent of firefighters have post-traumatic stress disorder. Those rates are similar to combat veterans.

In the last five years, the IAFF created 6,000 peer support networks. Members can reach out to others who have stood in their boots.

The city of Columbia has also created programs to support first responders.

Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign, drawing President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to pay respects at the same memorial without crossing paths.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Overcast and foggy during the morning leading to reduced visibility.

There is a 30% chance for rain in the morning, rising to a 60% chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. This will impact high school football games and other sports Friday evening.

Morning temps will be in the upper 60s, rising to the upper 70s and lower 80s with high humidity.