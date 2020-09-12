Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Sept. 11

PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans

The first game of the NFL season was played before a socially distanced crowd of about 17,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chiefs travel to California on Sunday, Sept. 20 to play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

MU Chancellor Choi draws complaints for blocking students on Twitter

Some MU students said they feel silenced after MU Chancellor Mun Choi blocked and later unblocked them from his personal Twitter account.

Christian Basi, the university spokesperson, said "[Choi] has always been open to having conversations with students about any issue and receiving feedback that would help Mizzou move forward."

Texas attorney Christopher Bennett sent a letter Wednesday to Choi and other MU officials, representing the individuals blocked from Choi's account.

Bennett called Choi's action to block the students unlawful, citing a federal case involving President Donald Trump's Twitter account.

Biostats Expert: More dashboard information would help MU mitigate virus

In comparison to universities nationwide, MU lacks certain numbers. MU's dashboard shows three prominent numbers, including the active number of student cases, total percent of student body and recovered cases.

University of North Texas professor and public health specialist Rajesh Nandy said tracking a university's positivity rate is crucial.

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties

We have compiled a series of interactive graphs tracking the COVID-19 outbreak in some of the main counties in mid-Missouri. 

A Brighter Tomorrow: Local firefighter battles more than just a blaze

A 2016 survey by the International Association of Firefighters with NBC News estimates more than 20 percent of firefighters have post-traumatic stress disorder. Those rates are similar to combat veterans.

In the last five years, the IAFF created 6,000 peer support networks. Members can reach out to others who have stood in their boots.

The city of Columbia has also created programs to support first responders.

US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions

Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign, drawing President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to pay respects at the same memorial without crossing paths.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Overcast and foggy during the morning leading to reduced visibility.

There is a 30% chance for rain in the morning, rising to a 60% chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. This will impact high school football games and other sports Friday evening.

Morning temps will be in the upper 60s, rising to the upper 70s and lower 80s with high humidity.

Oregon officials preparing for 'mass fatality incident' as fast-moving wildfires threaten to merge
(CNN) -- Firefighters in Oregon are racing to slow down two wildfires from merging into a single inferno Friday after... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, September 12 2020

DHSS transfers more than $2 million in medical marijuana fees to veterans commission
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has started transferring millions of dollars collected from medical... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020

CPS will offer more tech support next week
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools will continue to offer tech support for families next week. According to a tweet from... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020

Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
High school football game scores from mid-Missouri are listed below. Final scores are in bold and home teams are on... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020

Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week Three of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Southern Boone County Eagles travelling... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020

North Callaway football game canceled
KINGDOM CITY- North Callaway's football game has been canceled Friday night following the death of a student-athlete, according to North... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020

Mizzou Athletics announces no tailgating for 2020 season
COLUMBIA- Mizzou Athletics announced no tailgating for the 2020 football season Friday in an email to fans. The emails... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020

HUD allocates nearly $27 million of CARES Act funding to Missouri
MISSOURI- The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced they would allocate almost $27 million to Missouri... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020

Citations for 9 people who demonstrated near McCloskey home
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Nine protesters have been issued trespassing summonses for marching onto a private St. Louis street in... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020

'Through thick and thin': Boonville community rallies around football team
BOONVILLE - It's no secret that Boonville is riding a high after dismantling Holden's defense last week, 74 to 2.... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020

MU addresses quarantine housing complaints from students
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials said they're working to address complaints from students who have been moved from dorms... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020

Heart of Missouri United Way celebrates annual Campaign Kickoff
COLUMBIA - Heart of Missouri United Way in Columbia started its annual Campaign Kickoff with its Day of Caring Friday... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020

Columbia Fire Department's arson dog team completes annual certification
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department's arson dog team completed its annual certification virtually Friday morning. According to a... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020

Columbia Commission rejects plan to upgrade ZX gas station, recommend new fire station
COLUMBIA- Plans to knock down the ZX gas station and convenience store at the northeast corner of Providence Road... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020

Compass Health Network holds free COVID-19 testing event
COLUMBIA - Compass Health Network is offering free COVID-19 tests Friday. The event did not require a doctor’s order... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020

American Legion of Columbia holds 9/11 memorial service
COLUMBIA — Friday marks 19 years since the deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks. The American Legion Post 202 of Columbia... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020

UPDATE: CPD investigates death near east Columbia, no foul play suspected
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police were dispatched to the area of Spring Mountain Drive and Dumas Drive Thursday afternoon in reference to... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020
