Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Sept. 25

CPS parents and advocates want CPS to fully follow IEP guidelines

Some CPS parents and special needs advocates said CPS hasn't fully complied with Individualized Education Program (IEP) guidelines.

They said some students must be in-person for quality learning and understanding social cues as called for by their IEPs.

The Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education IEP guidelines state school districts must implement allowing students to attend school, while following safety protocols, if the student makes no progress in his or her education.

Gov. Parson says he's "fine" after positive COVID-19 test

Gov. Mike Parson said he and his wife Teresa Parson are fine after their positive COVID-19 test results Wednesday.

Also, a press release from the Governor's office Thursday afternoon stated, "Governor Parson will continue to fulfill his duties from the Governor's Mansion for the next 10 days and participate virtually in scheduled events, calls and interviews."

Health Department issues tips ahead of Mizzou's football season opener

Earlier this month, Mizzou Athletics announced tailgating is prohibited in all game-day parking lots and campus spaces for the 2020 football season.

About 11,000 fans will be at Faurot Field as the nation's second-ranked team comes to town.

President Choi pleased with MU COVID-19 response, no plans to move online

At Thursday's UM System Board of Curators meeting, UM President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said the university's response to COVID-19 has improved over the last few months, and active cases are going down as a result.

"It's not that we feel the number of cases are going down, we know that it's down by 88 percent since the peak on Sept. 5, 2020," Choi said.

Choi thinks cases have declined partially because people are taking the virus more seriously.

The university system has no plans to pivot to remote-only classes.

Springfield hospitals nearing capacity due to COVID-19 surge

Hospitals in Missouri’s third-largest city are approaching capacity due to a continuing surge of coronavirus cases.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that officials at Springfield’s two major hospital systems, CoxHealth and Mercy, told the Springfield City Council this week that they are running out of staff and capacity.

Justice Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman in American history to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol, capping days of commemorations of her extraordinary life.

The justice died last week at age 87.

She also will be the first Jewish-American to lie in state and just the second Supreme Court justice.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Out the door temperatures are in the 50s this morning with patchy fog, but summer-like weather arrives this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. The warming trend will continue into Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be a transition day with a wide range of temperatures as a cold front pushes south in the afternoon. Highs will generally be near 80 with cooler air north and warmer air south. This cold front will also bring a chance of rain Sunday afternoon and evening.

More News

MU game day creates social distancing frustration for fans
MU game day creates social distancing frustration for fans
COLUMBIA – Mizzou's football fans are reconciling their team spirit with a global pandemic. The Tigers met Alabama at... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 7:57:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

'Jailed' candidates raise money for youth activities
'Jailed' candidates raise money for youth activities
HALLSVILLE – With the 2020 election fast approaching, a few Missouri politicians tried to sell themselves, from a cell. ... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 4:59:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Trump selects Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court
Trump selects Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is nominating Amy Coney Barrett , a conservative federal appeals court... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 4:20:23 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Jefferson City celebrates 20th annual Oktoberfest
Jefferson City celebrates 20th annual Oktoberfest
JEFFERSON CITY - Today marked the 20th anniversary of Jefferson City’s Oktoberfest and while there were doubts over whether or... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 3:09:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Peter Stiepleman announced as MASA 2021 superintendent of the year
Peter Stiepleman announced as MASA 2021 superintendent of the year
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School's Dr. Peter Stiepleman was named 2021 Superintendent of the Year by Missouri Association of School... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 2:06:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 60 new cases
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 60 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 10:09:00 AM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Blair Oaks winning streak ends
Blair Oaks winning streak ends
STE. GENEVIEVE - Blair Oaks' 51 regular season game win streak ended against Valle Catholic on Friday. Blair Oaks fell... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 8:47:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

COVID-19 vaccinations could start in November or December, Fauci says
COVID-19 vaccinations could start in November or December, Fauci says
(CNN) -- Covid-19 vaccinations could start as early as November, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 7:55:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Columbia's Goodwill Excel Center hosts first graduation
Columbia's Goodwill Excel Center hosts first graduation
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s Goodwill Excel Center Hosted its very first commencement ceremony. The Goodwill Excel Center is a free... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 7:51:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Stations pull ads on Democratic Missouri governor hopeful
Stations pull ads on Democratic Missouri governor hopeful
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Nine television stations have pulled an ad criticizing Democratic candidate for Missouri governor Nicole Galloway. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:47:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

FNF Pregame Week 5: Blair Oaks playing at Valle Catholic after cancellation
FNF Pregame Week 5: Blair Oaks playing at Valle Catholic after cancellation
MID-MISSOURI - Week five of Friday Night Fever is here. Before you head out to your team's game or tune... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Sports

Court weighs fate of sweeping Missouri abortion restrictions
Court weighs fate of sweeping Missouri abortion restrictions
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel is weighing the fate of a sweeping Missouri abortion law, including... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:15:01 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 5 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Eldon Mustangs travelling to Southern... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:55:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 5: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
Below are scores from high school football games from across mid-Missouri. Check out KOMU 8's liveblog with updates from some... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:54:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

'Every night is senior night': Southern Boone adjusting to the pandemic
'Every night is senior night': Southern Boone adjusting to the pandemic
ASHLAND - It's Thursday morning. Head football coach Trent Tracy gets to Southern Boone High School to turn on the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:10:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

9 indicted in connection with southwestern Missouri killing
9 indicted in connection with southwestern Missouri killing
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — Nine people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the kidnapping and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:05:38 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Sources: Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Sources: Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice, according to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 3:16:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

One person injured in Jefferson City structure fire
One person injured in Jefferson City structure fire
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Marshall Street Friday morning... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 12:12:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News
