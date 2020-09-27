Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Sept. 25

Some CPS parents and special needs advocates said CPS hasn't fully complied with Individualized Education Program (IEP) guidelines.

They said some students must be in-person for quality learning and understanding social cues as called for by their IEPs.

The Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education IEP guidelines state school districts must implement allowing students to attend school, while following safety protocols, if the student makes no progress in his or her education.

Gov. Mike Parson said he and his wife Teresa Parson are fine after their positive COVID-19 test results Wednesday.

Also, a press release from the Governor's office Thursday afternoon stated, "Governor Parson will continue to fulfill his duties from the Governor's Mansion for the next 10 days and participate virtually in scheduled events, calls and interviews."

Earlier this month, Mizzou Athletics announced tailgating is prohibited in all game-day parking lots and campus spaces for the 2020 football season.

About 11,000 fans will be at Faurot Field as the nation's second-ranked team comes to town.

At Thursday's UM System Board of Curators meeting, UM President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said the university's response to COVID-19 has improved over the last few months, and active cases are going down as a result.

"It's not that we feel the number of cases are going down, we know that it's down by 88 percent since the peak on Sept. 5, 2020," Choi said.

Choi thinks cases have declined partially because people are taking the virus more seriously.

The university system has no plans to pivot to remote-only classes.

Hospitals in Missouri’s third-largest city are approaching capacity due to a continuing surge of coronavirus cases.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that officials at Springfield’s two major hospital systems, CoxHealth and Mercy, told the Springfield City Council this week that they are running out of staff and capacity.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman in American history to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol, capping days of commemorations of her extraordinary life.

The justice died last week at age 87.

She also will be the first Jewish-American to lie in state and just the second Supreme Court justice.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Out the door temperatures are in the 50s this morning with patchy fog, but summer-like weather arrives this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. The warming trend will continue into Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be a transition day with a wide range of temperatures as a cold front pushes south in the afternoon. Highs will generally be near 80 with cooler air north and warmer air south. This cold front will also bring a chance of rain Sunday afternoon and evening.