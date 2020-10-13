Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Oct. 12

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services posted on its Facebook page on Sunday saying a database error on Oct. 10 caused an inflation of cases to get reported on Saturday.



The error suggested that 5,022 cases had been added in a single day, which would have been a new single day record in the state.

“When this issue was initially raised Saturday morning, the dashboard team began working through the data to identify the problem and are working through the weekend to correct the underlying issue,” said Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS Director said in a press release.

It's the year without a pumpkin festival in Hartsburg.



For the past 28 years, the annual Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival has brought thousands of people to the small town and while it isn't happening this weekend, Hartsburg is still seeing increased traffic.



In a typical year, the festival runs the second weekend in October. The committee behind the celebration cancelled it this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Jo Hackman, the owner of Hackman Farms, said despite the cancellation, pumpkins are still selling this year.



"We're close to being out of pumpkins," Hackman said. "We've been very busy. In fact, I would say this will be the last weekend we'll be able to have any pumpkins."

Police say three people were killed and seven others injured in separate shootings over six hours overnight in St. Louis.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shootings happened from 11 p.m. Saturday to about 5 a.m. Sunday.



The first shooting death happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday of a male victim.



Another fatal shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Sunday when a male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.



About 5:15 a.m. Sunday, an unidentified male victim was found shot in the stomach and later died at a local hospital.