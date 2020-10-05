Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Oct. 5

By: Jack Knowlton, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Police investigate shots fired in same area of central Columbia

Police are investigating reports of shots fired shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday in central Columbia.

The incident occurred on the 400 block of Oak St. This is the second time since Friday that shots have reportedly been fired in the area.

Police said officers believe there was an exchange of gunfire between two separate groups within close proximity of each other. No injuries have been reported.

Missouri governor returns to office after battling COVID-19

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he has been cleared to return to the office after battling the coronavirus. Parson said on his Facebook page Sunday that he and his wife, Teresa Paulson, had both been cleared by doctors to return to work from their home in Bolivar in southwestern Missouri. They both tested positive on Sept. 23.

The way Americans are thinking about climate change is, well, changing

The Earth’s climate had been slowly changing since the beginning of time. Then humans and their Industrial Revolution came along, starting in the mid-1700s, and we began to shoot tons of fossil fuel emissions into our atmosphere. Soon, in the 1900s, our atmosphere would have more CO2 than any historical marker for the past 800,000+ years and our climate would begin to change rapidly in response.

According to NASA, “Over the past 170 years, human activities have raised atmospheric concentrations of CO2 by 47% above pre-industrial levels found in 1850. This is more than what had happened naturally over a 20,000 year period (from the Last Glacial Maximum to 1850, from 185 ppm to 280 ppm).”

Carbon dioxide is a heat-trapping gas. More CO2 in the atmosphere means warmer air. This leads to a domino effect spanning our climate systems. Humans are the cause of this over-abundance and never-before-seen fossil energy in the atmosphere. Humans have caused our climate to change rapidly. Humans, therefore, are the only ones who can stop it.

Young man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks

A 21-year old man drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Reece Isenberg of Omaha, Nebraska was highly intoxicated at the time of death. Isenberg went swimming off the Cimmaron Bay Cove dock and never resurfaced.

Public can comment on proposed Columbia parking garage safety additions

Community members will have the opportunity to comment on a proposed design for added safety measures at the 5th and Walnut parking garage in downtown Columbia.

Since its opening in 2011, 7 people have died by suicide at the garage. Lisa Montgomery supports the design after her friend lost his live in 2018.

"The garage has earned a reputation where it’s easy to commit suicide and I don’t think the city wants to perpetuate that," she said.

The city began exploring safety barriers in 2019. City council members commissioned the design process in February.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Sunny skies with breezy conditions developing. Winds will gust up to 30 mph from the south. Morning temps in the 30s/40s, rising in the upper 60s this afternoon. Lows tonight only in the lower 50s.

