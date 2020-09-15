Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Sept. 14

As the number of MU students with COVID-19 rises, the university's response is trying to keep up with the demand.

Online records show MU currently has 12 contact tracers, two added within the last week, and four case investigators, at least one added within the last week.

Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning told Columbia City Council members on Monday that MU was experiencing a contact tracing delay.

Missouri Task Force-1 called to Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Sally The Federal Emergency Management Agency has activated the Missouri Task Force-1 to assist efforts in Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Sally. The team is made up of 46 personnel emphasizing in water rescue capabilities.

Missouri regulators have spent $1.3 million to defend themselves in court against a wave of lawsuits filed by businesses that were denied medical marijuana business licenses. Businesses that didn’t receive permits from the state filed 853 appeals through the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission, and 785 of those cases remained unresolved last week.

Members of the Facebook group Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts collected 51 signatures for a citizen initiative petition at a drive-thru event Sunday.



Columbia residents Rachel Proffitt and Amy Belcher are behind the Facebook group and the petition. The petition aims to give voters the ability to decide if the city council will vote on changing trash and recycling collect to involve roll carts.



It needs 3,219 verified signatures to end up on the April ballot. That's equal to 20% of the number of voters who cast ballots in the last mayoral election, according to our partner The Columbia Missourian.

A plane landed in Jefferson City Sunday afternoon after its front landing gears failed.



One man was inside the aircraft, but he did not get hurt. The plane skidded to a stop on the runway at Jefferson City Memorial Airport, according to the airport's manager Eric Bowers.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Temperatures in the 50's in central Missouri Monday morning.