Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Sept. 14

1 day 10 hours 14 minutes ago Monday, September 14 2020 Sep 14, 2020 Monday, September 14, 2020 4:25:00 AM CDT September 14, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

MU contact tracing delays frustrate students, leave some feeling at risk

As the number of MU students with COVID-19 rises, the university's response is trying to keep up with the demand.

Online records show MU currently has 12 contact tracers, two added within the last week, and four case investigators, at least one added within the last week.

Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning told Columbia City Council members on Monday that MU was experiencing a contact tracing delay.

Missouri Task Force-1 called to Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has activated the Missouri Task Force-1 to assist efforts in Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Sally.

The team is made up of 46 personnel emphasizing in water rescue capabilities.

Missouri spends $1.3M defending marijuana permit decisions

Missouri regulators have spent $1.3 million to defend themselves in court against a wave of lawsuits filed by businesses that were denied medical marijuana business licenses. Businesses that didn’t receive permits from the state filed 853 appeals through the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission, and 785 of those cases remained unresolved last week.

Columbia roll cart petitioners hold drive-thru signing

Members of the Facebook group Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts collected 51 signatures for a citizen initiative petition at a drive-thru event Sunday.

Columbia residents Rachel Proffitt and Amy Belcher are behind the Facebook group and the petition. The petition aims to give voters the ability to decide if the city council will vote on changing trash and recycling collect to involve roll carts.

It needs 3,219 verified signatures to end up on the April ballot. That's equal to 20% of the number of voters who cast ballots in the last mayoral election, according to our partner The Columbia Missourian.

No one hurt after plane landing gear fails in Jefferson City

A plane landed in Jefferson City Sunday afternoon after its front landing gears failed.

One man was inside the aircraft, but he did not get hurt. The plane skidded to a stop on the runway at Jefferson City Memorial Airport, according to the airport's manager Eric Bowers.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Temperatures in the 50's in central Missouri Monday morning.

More News

Grid
List

MU Health Care launches weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic
MU Health Care launches weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care is opening a weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday mornings at its South Providence... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:34:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error
Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error
COLUMBIA - In a press release Tuesday morning, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) corrected and updated... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:11:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

MU students face expulsion, suspension for COVID-19 guideline violations
MU students face expulsion, suspension for COVID-19 guideline violations
COLUMBIA- Two University of Missouri students face expulsion and three students face suspension after failing to follow COVID-19 rules and... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

CPS discusses guidance for athletics, how it differs from virtual learning
CPS discusses guidance for athletics, how it differs from virtual learning
COLUMBIA - At the Columbia Public Schools board meeting on Monday night, district members discussed with board members about the... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 11:21:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Louisville has settled Breonna Taylor's wrongful death lawsuit
Louisville has settled Breonna Taylor's wrongful death lawsuit
(CNN) -- The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 10:52:51 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Man sentenced for selling erectile dysfunction drugs as herbal supplements
Man sentenced for selling erectile dysfunction drugs as herbal supplements
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. ( KCTV/KSMO ) -- You might have been to a bachelor party or 50th birthday where someone... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 10:34:29 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

'Oracle just completely saved the day': TikTok users react to looming deal
'Oracle just completely saved the day': TikTok users react to looming deal
New York (CNN Business) — As news spread that Oracle had reached an agreement to become TikTok's partner in the... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 7:15:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Trump spurns science on climate: 'Don't think science knows'
Trump spurns science on climate: 'Don't think science knows'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With the smell of California wildfires in the air, President Donald Trump on Monday ignored the... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 7:00:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reports 1,317 new cases
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reports 1,317 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 6:05:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 15
Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 15
CPS discusses four phase plan to bring students back to buildings At the Columbia Public Schools’ Board of Education... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Columbia police investigate Monday afternoon shooting; one injured
Columbia police investigate Monday afternoon shooting; one injured
COLUMBIA — A 19-year-old male was injured in a shooting on the 3300 block of Premier Lane Monday afternoon, according... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 5:13:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

CPS discusses four phase plan to bring students back to buildings
CPS discusses four phase plan to bring students back to buildings
COLUMBIA – At the Columbia Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting Monday night, district leaders discussed plans of how it... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 14 2020 Sep 14, 2020 Monday, September 14, 2020 9:44:00 PM CDT September 14, 2020 in News

Hurricane Sally strengthens to Category 2 as it moves toward the US Gulf Coast
Hurricane Sally strengthens to Category 2 as it moves toward the US Gulf Coast
(CNN) -- Hurricane Sally strengthened into a Category 2 storm on Monday, and there's a chance it will make landfall... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 14 2020 Sep 14, 2020 Monday, September 14, 2020 8:27:00 PM CDT September 14, 2020 in News

Local, small businesses financial assistance application opens Tuesday
Local, small businesses financial assistance application opens Tuesday
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Housing Programs Division's recovery loan program application will be open Tues. Sept. 15 from... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 14 2020 Sep 14, 2020 Monday, September 14, 2020 6:37:00 PM CDT September 14, 2020 in News

CPS provides Grab & Go meals for students
CPS provides Grab & Go meals for students
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools are providing a Grab and Go meal bus program for students. The program began... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, September 14 2020 Sep 14, 2020 Monday, September 14, 2020 5:11:00 PM CDT September 14, 2020 in News

Man charged for standoff outside Arrowhead Stadium
Man charged for standoff outside Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY- (AP) — A 33-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man has been charged with three felonies for his alleged role... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, September 14 2020 Sep 14, 2020 Monday, September 14, 2020 5:03:20 PM CDT September 14, 2020 in News

CPS Superintendent to speak about technology issues, phasing-in plans
CPS Superintendent to speak about technology issues, phasing-in plans
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education is set to meet Monday night at 6:30 p.m. CPS Superintendent... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, September 14 2020 Sep 14, 2020 Monday, September 14, 2020 5:02:00 PM CDT September 14, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 80°
4pm 81°
5pm 81°
6pm 79°