Here's what you need to know this morning Monday, Sept. 21

A clear casing was added to Thomas Jefferson's tombstone at MU Saturday night.



The acrylic vitrine covering cost about $20,000 and was installed to protect the monument from vandalism, MU spokesperson Christian Basi told KOMU 8.



"This is Jefferson’s original tombstone, and it was entrusted to the university. We have a responsibility to ensure it is preserved appropriately," he said.



It comes after the university said the tombstone and adjacent statue would stay after a petition circulated over the summer.

Police are investigating a shooting incident that left four people injured.

According to the Jefferson City Police Department, the incident occurred near the Ellis Porter Park shortly before midnight on Saturday night.

Multiple cars fled the scene when officers arrived. Police say another vehicle had a man inside who had been shot in the leg.



Officers said they found three more victims at the park. One person had been shot and two others had broken limbs from trying to run from the scene.

All four victims have since been taken to hospital.

Downtown Columbia nightclub Nash Vegas had its operating permit suspended Friday night due to several health violations, according to the health department.



Assistant director of the Columbia/Boone County Health Department Scott Clardy confirmed the business had several violations including lack of social distancing, standing bar service and commingling of groups.