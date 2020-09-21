Here's what you need to know this morning Monday, Sept. 21

By: KOMU 8 News Digital Staff

MU adds casing to protect Thomas Jefferson tombstone

A clear casing was added to Thomas Jefferson's tombstone at MU Saturday night.

The acrylic vitrine covering cost about $20,000 and was installed to protect the monument from vandalism, MU spokesperson Christian Basi told KOMU 8.

"This is Jefferson’s original tombstone, and it was entrusted to the university. We have a responsibility to ensure it is preserved appropriately," he said.

It comes after the university said the tombstone and adjacent statue would stay after a petition circulated over the summer.

Four injured after shooting in Jefferson City park

Police are investigating a shooting incident that left four people injured.

According to the Jefferson City Police Department, the incident occurred near the Ellis Porter Park shortly before midnight on Saturday night.

Multiple cars fled the scene when officers arrived. Police say another vehicle had a man inside who had been shot in the leg.

Officers said they found three more victims at the park. One person had been shot and two others had broken limbs from trying to run from the scene.

All four victims have since been taken to hospital.

Nash Vegas operating permit suspended for health order violations

Downtown Columbia nightclub Nash Vegas had its operating permit suspended Friday night due to several health violations, according to the health department.

Assistant director of the Columbia/Boone County Health Department Scott Clardy confirmed the business had several violations including lack of social distancing, standing bar service and commingling of groups.

Chiefs fan allowed into box seat without negative virus test

Health officials say a Chiefs fan who tested positive for COVID-19 one day after attending the season opener was allowed into a lower level box seat without a negative test through a lapse. The Kansas City Star reports that the fan should have been tested for COVID-19 before being admitted to the box, per the Chiefs policy, which applies only to those sitting in suites, including the lower level field boxes.

TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election

After four elections running unopposed for the Howard County coroner's position, Frank Flaspohler faces new opposition this year — one that's supported by the family of Jayke Minor.

In the November election, voters will be able to decide between two candidates for the position: incumbent Flaspohler and challenger, Trisha Clark.

Jayke's father, Jay Minor, is pushing for Clark's candidacy. Jay has been fighting for justice for his son who died in 2011. A 2018 KOMU 8 Target Investigation detailed a flawed autopsy from Flaspohler, who was coroner at the time, who ruled his cause of death to be a drug overdose solely due to Jayke's history.

Clark was raised in Howard and Chariton counties. She is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and an alumna of Missouri Southern State University with a Bachelor's degree in science, specifically Criminal Justice Administration. She's served as a crime scene investigator in Florida.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Jackets might be needed this morning as out the door temperatures are near 50°, but those jackets likely won't be needed in the afternoon as highs warm to the upper 70s. Skies should be less hazy over the next few days. Cloud cover will begin to build this evening through the next few days as moisture moves in ahead of tropical storm beta. The track of Beta will be important for determining rain chances on Wednesday, which at this point look slim.

