Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Sept. 28

Part of our nation's pastime, can present a problem when it comes to some of the greatest players of all time. Just take the story of John Wesley Donaldson for example.



“That was completely forgotten because of who he was and what he looked like. And, that’s ridiculous," Pete Gorton said, a Minnesota man who has spent decades digging up the career of the late Donaldson.



Gorton has found a record 413 wins and more than 5,000 strike outs and still many have never heard Donaldson's name.



“Understand that when I started nobody knew who he was, relatively nobody does today, and that was 20 years ago," Gorton said.

