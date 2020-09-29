Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Sept. 28
Columbia business sees financial relief thanks to MU football game
Fans mean just as much to Columbia businesses as they do to the MU football team.
Philip Broderick, a sales lead at Rally House in Columbia, said the store's seeing some financial relief after the football game this weekend.
"Having a day with as big as sales as [Saturday] definitely was much needed," Broderick said.
Mid-Missouri locals bike 200 miles for multiple sclerosis
Two mid-Missouri locals rode 200 miles to spread awareness for Multiple Sclerosis and to help Bike MS of the National MS Society.
David Dragoo and Michael Myers are two cyclists who participate in Bike MS every year, which is an organization that holds bike rides to help raise funds to research MS and help those with the disease.
The cyclists originally planned to bike in the Bike MS Gateway Getaway ride that started in Godfrey, Illinois, but the ride was cancelled due to COVID-19.
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017(AP) - President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times. The Sunday report said he paid $750 in taxes to the federal government the year he was elected, 2016, and $750 again his first year in office. A lawyer for the Trump Organization called the report “inaccurate.”
EmVP: Glasgow community honors Negro Leagues legend
Part of our nation's pastime, can present a problem when it comes to some of the greatest players of all time. Just take the story of John Wesley Donaldson for example.
“That was completely forgotten because of who he was and what he looked like. And, that’s ridiculous," Pete Gorton said, a Minnesota man who has spent decades digging up the career of the late Donaldson.
Gorton has found a record 413 wins and more than 5,000 strike outs and still many have never heard Donaldson's name.
“Understand that when I started nobody knew who he was, relatively nobody does today, and that was 20 years ago," Gorton said.
Three rescued from stranded boat on Osage River
Jefferson City Fire Department rescued three individuals stuck on a boat in Osage River Saturday afternoon.
According to a press release, the JCFD rescue unit found the boat stuck on a dam. Crew members built a rope rescue system to pull the three individuals back onto land.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Out the door temperatures are right around the 50° mark this morning with light drizzle possible. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the rest of the day with highs in the middle 60s. A few isolated passing showers are possible this afternoon, but most will stay dry. Partly cloudy skies will continue overnight with lows in the middle 40s.
