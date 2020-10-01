Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Oct. 1

By: Jack Knowlton, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Columbia police conclude investigation in Mengqi Ji case

The Columbia Police Department concluded their part of the investigation in regard to the Mengqi Ji case, a Columbia mother who was first reported missing nearly a year ago.

According to CPD Public Information Officer Jeff Pitts, CPD partnered with multiple local, county, state and federal agencies during the course of the investigation.

Click here for a full timeline of the case.

Boone County releases guidelines for trick or treating

The Columbia/Boone County Health Department released guidelines for trick or treating on Halloween.

There are numerous activities listed in the document that was shared on Twitter, which can be found here.

The activities are broken down into three categories based on COVID-19 safety levels.

The "Not So Scary" activities are the safest, such as a decorating your house and front lawn, pumpkin carving and Zoom parties. Another idea listed is "Booing" your neighbor, which is where you ding-dong-ditch your neighbor, but leave behind a Halloween basket with candy on their porch.

The next level of activities are "Somewhat Scary" and have some risks. These activities include pre-wrapped treats for grab-and-go trick or treating, going to a pumpkin patch or an outdoor candy hunt.

The final level of activities are "Very Scary" and considered the most risky during COVID-19. Theses activities include classic trick or treating, trunk or treating, parties and haunted houses.

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run incident on MU's campus

A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital, Wednesday, after a driver hit him and ran from the scene.

Sara Diedrich, a spokesperson with MUPD, said the incident happened at the corner of Virginia Avenue and Rollins Street around 6 p.m.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, was later arrested for leaving the scene.

Kansas City introduces another plan to combat growing crime

Kansas City leaders are introducing a new four-part plan they hope will help the city reduce its burgeoning crime rate.

Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced Reform Project KC during a news conference Wednesday that was attended by dozens of public officials and community organizers.

The four “pillars” of the program are prevention, intervention, enforcement and administrative reforms.

Presidential debate leaves many more annoyed than informed

Tuesday's Presidential debate was different than years past and not just because there was no crowd in attendance.

It was chaotic and hard to follow, as both candidates talked over each other and fought for speaking time.

For some residents in Jefferson City, the debate didn't do much in helping decide who should get their vote.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Mostly sunny and breezy. Morning temps will be in the middle 40s wind chills will range from 39-43 degrees.

Winds will increase from the northwest by late morning to around 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph in the afternoon. Highs will be around 63 today.

Clear tonight. Lows tonight in the lower 40s. Some locations may drop in the upper 30s. Some valleys may develop patchy frost overnight.

MU will celebrate homecoming with virtual events this year
MU will celebrate homecoming with virtual events this year
COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri's 109th Homecoming will hold virtual events this year due to COVID-19 guidelines. Missouri Football... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 1:36:00 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

Additional COVID-19 cases force NFL to move postponed game to later in season
Additional COVID-19 cases force NFL to move postponed game to later in season
(CNN) -- The NFL has experienced its first outbreak of the season, forcing the league to postpone Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 12:54:00 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in Sports

Downtown parking enforcement now under Columbia police supervision
Downtown parking enforcement now under Columbia police supervision
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department announced that parking enforcement is now under the supervision of its Traffic Unit and Special... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 12:12:00 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

Hallmark donates 10,000 masks to healthcare and essential workers
Hallmark donates 10,000 masks to healthcare and essential workers
MISSOURI- Hallmark Cards, Inc. manufactured 10,000 face shields to donate to healthcare organizations and essential workers throughout the state of... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 11:06:00 AM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Missing 1,200 Pettis County absentee ballotts found
UPDATE: Missing 1,200 Pettis County absentee ballotts found
SEDALIA - The 1,200 Pettis County ballots which were reported missing after being delivered to a Sedalia post office have... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 10:00:00 AM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

FACT CHECK: Dragoo jumps the gun; ranked-choice voting is still up for debate
FACT CHECK: Dragoo jumps the gun; ranked-choice voting is still up for debate
MISSOURI- How do you get people to vote? With the 2020 election just around the corner, voter turnout is... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 9:38:00 AM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

FACT CHECK: Bush's court cases aren't criminal despite claims by Rogers
FACT CHECK: Bush's court cases aren't criminal despite claims by Rogers
MISSOURI- On Sept. 15, Anthony Rogers made a hefty claim on Facebook against his opponent, Democrat Cori Bush. ... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 9:36:00 AM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

CPS updates routes for Grab-and-Go meal plan
CPS updates routes for Grab-and-Go meal plan
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools added one new route and updated route times for the fall's Grab-and-Go meal plan for... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

MU research study uncovers COVID-19 trends on campus
MU research study uncovers COVID-19 trends on campus
COLUMBIA— Researchers at the University of Missouri are conducting a two-part research study to study the prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 8:32:00 AM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

Cole County needs more contact tracers to assist schools
Cole County needs more contact tracers to assist schools
COLE COUNTY- The Cole County Commissioners are still hiring contact tracers to assist schools that are in need. ... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 8:05:00 AM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

Tolton's Bedsworth joins 1,000 strikeout club
Tolton's Bedsworth joins 1,000 strikeout club
COLUMBIA - Father Tolton softball player Paige Bedsworth struck out 12 on Tuesday to reach 1,011 career strikeouts. She's... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 7:50:00 AM CDT October 01, 2020 in Sports

Thursday COVID-19 coverage: MU adds 10 new student cases, reports 1,539 recoveries
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: MU adds 10 new student cases, reports 1,539 recoveries
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 6:42:00 AM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Oct. 1
Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Oct. 1
Columbia police conclude investigation in Mengqi Ji case The Columbia Police Department concluded their part of the investigation... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 5:26:00 AM CDT October 01, 2020 in Top Stories

Kansas City introduces another plan to combat growing crime
Kansas City introduces another plan to combat growing crime
(AP) — Kansas City leaders are introducing a new four-part plan they hope will help the city reduce its burgeoning... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 9:40:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run incident on MU's campus
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run incident on MU's campus
COLUMBIA - A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital, Wednesday, after a driver hit him and ran from the scene.... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 8:49:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Father of bullied Missouri student threatened school
Father of bullied Missouri student threatened school
(AP) — Police say the father of a bullied Missouri junior high student has been charged with making a terrorist... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 8:06:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

ACLU sues over Missouri order on evictions during pandemic
ACLU sues over Missouri order on evictions during pandemic
(AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is suing over a Missouri court order allowing some Kansas City area evictions... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 7:55:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Wilton Levee Association waiting for reimbursement after 2019 flood
Wilton Levee Association waiting for reimbursement after 2019 flood
ASHLAND - The Wilton Landowners Levee and Drainage Association has waited a year to be reimbursed for work completed after... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 7:36:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in Continuous News
