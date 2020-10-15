Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Oct. 15

Students at Lewis and Clark Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School will attend virtual learning for another week, according to a release sent by Jefferson City School District.



According to the press release, the earliest students will return to in-seat learning will be Monday, Oct. 26.



The middle schools decided to temporarily close due to a staffing shortage, which now has been exacerbated by a lack of substitute teachers.

A citizens' petition initiative started by members of the Facebook group "Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts" fell 2,000 signatures short of putting roll carts on the ballot in April.



The group began collecting signatures in August with the hope that voters would be able to decide if the city could consider a switch to roll carts for trash and recycling collection. A 2016 voter initiative imposed an ordinance that prohibits the city from doing so.



As of Tuesday, the group had collected 1,057 signatures. Its goal was 3,219.

The search for Mengqi Ji continued on Wednesday, as police excavated a portion of the Lamine River.



The move is the latest in a search that has lasted for over a year.



Police constructed a levee earlier this year to assist in the search. They destroyed that levee on Tuesday.

Fifty-six residents of Missouri veterans homes have died of COVID-19 since Sept. 1, including 25 at one facility in southeast Missouri.



A spokesman for the Missouri Veterans Commission told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Wednesday that the deadliest outbreak was in Cape Girardeau, where 20 residents died in September and five more have died in October, through Monday.

President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will compete for TV audiences in dueling town halls instead of meeting face-to-face for their second debate as originally planned.



The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night — Trump on NBC from Miami, Biden on ABC from Philadelphia.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

A weak cold front moved through the state overnight and helped develop a few spot showers. This was mainly just a trace amount of rain, continuing a very dry pattern in central Missouri. We have only received about 0.05" rainfall this month. Typically we will have averaged 1.50" through the first 15 days of October.



Temperatures will hold in the upper 50s until 7am when a secondary cold front will pass through Columbia, dropping temps in the lower 50s from 7-10am. Wind chills will be in the 40s for the morning.



By the afternoon, any morning cloud cover will have exited leaving sunshine and breezy winds up to 30 mph. Highs near 60 this afternoon, falling to 35 degrees tonight.



A frost advisory is in effect for central and southern Missouri tonight. If you have plants sensitive to cold weather, bring them inside for cover these plants.