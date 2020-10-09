Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Oct. 8

By: Jack Knowlton, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Parents, teachers react as CPS looks to gradually reopen

Columbia Public Schools is looking to resume in-person learning for the first time this school year.

The proposed plan calls for a four-day school week, with an off-day on Wednesdays, so facilities can be properly cleaned and sanitized.

The move comes amidst calls from parents and teachers. Some claim that their children are falling behind in a remote learning setting, and some say that the district should postpone in-person learning until it can be done safely.

"That isn't what I'd like to see whatsoever," Columbia parent Lisa Dodds said. "I'd like to see these kids back, in seats, five days a week."

In a special session Tuesday night, CPS Superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman outlined why a hybrid model, where one group of students attended school in-person for two days a week and another group attended for a different two days, was not feasible, citing inconsistency.

Voter registration ended Wednesday with just 27 days until Election Day

If you waited until Wednesday to register to vote, you might be out of luck.

In-person and online registration ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Missouri residents can still register by mail, but they have to be postmarked by Oct. 7, otherwise they won't be counted.

This election has a lot of voters split, but it's also had a lot of attention to it.

For Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, that's a good thing.

"I think if you looked at the number of active voters that were on the roll in 2016, we were at 108 or 109 thousand, and right now we're at at 113,000," Lennon said.

That's the number of registered voters in the county. When it comes to the amount that will actually cast a ballot, Lennon said that number is closer to 85-90,000.

Governor Parson says again he will pardon St. Louis couple

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is repeating his pledge to pardon a St. Louis couple if they are convicted of gun charges for waving guns at protesters in front of their home this summer.

Parson said Wednesday he “most certainly would” pardon Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

The couple was indicted Tuesday on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence after they confronted people marching past their home during a racial injustice demonstration in June.

Columbia Disabilities Commission to discuss election accessibility

The Columbia Disabilities Commission plans to meet Thursday afternoon.

It is the last time they meet before Election Day. As part of the agenda, they will discuss voting accessibility for those with disabilities.

The Boone County Clerk's Office Facebook page recently posted a video in American Sign Language with important voting information.  

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said the city has electronic machines available for anyone who needs the additional assistance.

Local Hy-Vee pharmacies now providing free COVID-19 testing

Hy-Vee will now offer free COVID-19 testing at pharmacy drive-thru locations.

According to a press release sent out Wednesday, the tests are free and are administrated via a Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru testing process.

Individuals do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms but must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Sunny skies with a few passing afternoon clouds. Slightly cooler than yesterday with highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be out from the east-southeast at 5-10mph. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

