Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Oct. 8

Columbia Public Schools is looking to resume in-person learning for the first time this school year.



The proposed plan calls for a four-day school week, with an off-day on Wednesdays, so facilities can be properly cleaned and sanitized.



The move comes amidst calls from parents and teachers. Some claim that their children are falling behind in a remote learning setting, and some say that the district should postpone in-person learning until it can be done safely.



"That isn't what I'd like to see whatsoever," Columbia parent Lisa Dodds said. "I'd like to see these kids back, in seats, five days a week."



In a special session Tuesday night, CPS Superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman outlined why a hybrid model, where one group of students attended school in-person for two days a week and another group attended for a different two days, was not feasible, citing inconsistency.

If you waited until Wednesday to register to vote, you might be out of luck.



In-person and online registration ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Missouri residents can still register by mail, but they have to be postmarked by Oct. 7, otherwise they won't be counted.



This election has a lot of voters split, but it's also had a lot of attention to it.



For Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, that's a good thing.



"I think if you looked at the number of active voters that were on the roll in 2016, we were at 108 or 109 thousand, and right now we're at at 113,000," Lennon said.



That's the number of registered voters in the county. When it comes to the amount that will actually cast a ballot, Lennon said that number is closer to 85-90,000.