Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 10

COLUMBIA - As you start your day, our team has compiled some of our top stories to get you caught up for your Thursday.

White House Task Force report recommends mask mandate in parts of Missouri, closing some bars

The Task Force report recommends masks should be required in metro areas and counties with COVID-19 cases among students and teachers in K-12 schools.

Also, it said Missouri bars should close and indoor dining should reduce to 50 percent of normal capacity in a yellow zone, and 25 percent in a red zone.

Game day at Arrowhead will look different this season with COVID-19 guidelines

The Chiefs open their title defense Thursday night against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City is requiring all fans to wear masks at all times. They also have social distancing practices in place. There will be hand sanitizer available all around the stadium.

KOMU 8 Sports will have special coverage starting at 5 p.m. The game kicks off at 7:20 p.m.

Substitute teachers face uphill battle

A study commissioned by Kelly Educational Services found that 60 percent of substitute teachers nationwide are filling permanent teacher vacancies.

Concerns surrounding COVID-19 have also led to many substitute teachers waiting before returning to work.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is looking to combat the shortage in teachers by lowering its requirements to become a substitute teacher.

Whereas before the pandemic, applicants needed to have at least 60 hours of college credit before becoming certified, now all they need is a high school diploma and 20-hour training course.

Democratic candidate for Missouri governor, Nicole Galloway, unveils health agenda

Galloway and Gov. Mike Parson's most notable split on health care policy is over whether to expand Medicaid eligibility to thousands more low-income adults in Missouri, which voters approved in August.

Galloway supported the plan. Parson did not, but he’s repeatedly said he’ll implement it anyway. Parson had raised concerns that expanding Medicaid would be expensive and might mean cuts to education spending and other programs.

'Like a scene from Mars': Skies in parts of California turn orange as wildfires rage

In the Bay Area, there was no sunrise visible as a mix of fog and smoke from weeks of fires enveloped towns and cities in a haze that resembled perpetual pre-dawn light.

Large areas of California have burned for weeks as fires consumed 2.3 million acres, or 20 times what burned in all of last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Cloudy with areas of dense fog and mist until 10 a.m. Visibility will be less than a mile at times. Rain is also possible Thursday, mainly west of Columbia. Morning temperatures in the 50s/60s, afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.