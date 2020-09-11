Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 10

By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

COLUMBIA - As you start your day, our team has compiled some of our top stories to get you caught up for your Thursday. 

White House Task Force report recommends mask mandate in parts of Missouri, closing some bars

The Task Force report recommends masks should be required in metro areas and counties with COVID-19 cases among students and teachers in K-12 schools. 

Also, it said Missouri bars should close and indoor dining should reduce to 50 percent of normal capacity in a yellow zone, and 25 percent in a red zone. 

Game day at Arrowhead will look different this season with COVID-19 guidelines

The Chiefs open their title defense Thursday night against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City is requiring all fans to wear masks at all times. They also have social distancing practices in place. There will be hand sanitizer available all around the stadium.

KOMU 8 Sports will have special coverage starting at 5 p.m. The game kicks off at 7:20 p.m.

Substitute teachers face uphill battle

A study commissioned by Kelly Educational Services found that 60 percent of substitute teachers nationwide are filling permanent teacher vacancies.

Concerns surrounding COVID-19 have also led to many substitute teachers waiting before returning to work.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is looking to combat the shortage in teachers by lowering its requirements to become a substitute teacher.

Whereas before the pandemic, applicants needed to have at least 60 hours of college credit before becoming certified, now all they need is a high school diploma and 20-hour training course.

Democratic candidate for Missouri governor, Nicole Galloway, unveils health agenda 

Galloway and Gov. Mike Parson's most notable split on health care policy is over whether to expand Medicaid eligibility to thousands more low-income adults in Missouri, which voters approved in August.

Galloway supported the plan. Parson did not, but he’s repeatedly said he’ll implement it anyway. Parson had raised concerns that expanding Medicaid would be expensive and might mean cuts to education spending and other programs.

'Like a scene from Mars': Skies in parts of California turn orange as wildfires rage

In the Bay Area, there was no sunrise visible as a mix of fog and smoke from weeks of fires enveloped towns and cities in a haze that resembled perpetual pre-dawn light.

Large areas of California have burned for weeks as fires consumed 2.3 million acres, or 20 times what burned in all of last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Cloudy with areas of dense fog and mist until 10 a.m. Visibility will be less than a mile at times. Rain is also possible Thursday, mainly west of Columbia. Morning temperatures in the 50s/60s, afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.

Citations for 9 people who demonstrated near McCloskey home
Citations for 9 people who demonstrated near McCloskey home
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Nine protesters have been issued trespassing summonses for marching onto a private St. Louis street in... More >>
8 minutes ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 3:30:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

MU addressing quarantine housing complaints from students
MU addressing quarantine housing complaints from students
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials said they're working to address complaints from students who have been moved from dorms... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 2:29:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Heart of Missouri United Way celebrates annual Campaign Kickoff
Heart of Missouri United Way celebrates annual Campaign Kickoff
COLUMBIA - Heart of Missouri United Way in Columbia started its annual Campaign Kickoff with its Day of Caring Friday... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Columbia Fire Department's arson dog team completes annual certification
Columbia Fire Department's arson dog team completes annual certification
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department's arson dog team completed its annual certification virtually Friday morning. According to a... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 1:45:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Columbia Commission rejects plan to upgrade ZX gas station, recommend new fire station
Columbia Commission rejects plan to upgrade ZX gas station, recommend new fire station
COLUMBIA- Plans to knock down the ZX gas station and convenience store at the northeast corner of Providence Road... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 1:44:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Compass Health Network holds free COVID-19 testing event
Compass Health Network holds free COVID-19 testing event
COLUMBIA - Compass Health Network is offering free COVID-19 tests Friday. The event did not require a doctor’s order... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 12:37:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

American Legion of Columbia holds 9/11 memorial service
American Legion of Columbia holds 9/11 memorial service
COLUMBIA — Friday marks 19 years since the deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks. The American Legion Post 202 of Columbia... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 9:41:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

UPDATE: CPD investigates death near east Columbia, no foul play suspected
UPDATE: CPD investigates death near east Columbia, no foul play suspected
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police were dispatched to the area of Spring Mountain Drive and Dumas Drive Thursday afternoon in reference to... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Capital Region COVID-19 drive-thru hours expanded
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Capital Region COVID-19 drive-thru hours expanded
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 8:11:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Sept. 11
Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Sept. 11
PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans The first game of the NFL season was... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 5:28:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions
US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 4:34:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in Continuous News

PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans
PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 3:41:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Chiefs fans react to new stadium guidelines
Chiefs fans react to new stadium guidelines
KANSAS CITY - It's the start of another NFL season, but this year is anything but normal. The pandemic... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 10:49:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Boone County launches grant portal to benefit those in need
Boone County launches grant portal to benefit those in need
COLUMBIA - FEMA delivered 100,000 face masks to the US Exercise Tiger Foundation (USTF) on Tenth and Walnut Streets Thursday.... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 10:02:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Ashland police and fire departments to use drone to monitor school traffic
Ashland police and fire departments to use drone to monitor school traffic
ASHLAND – The Ashland Fire Department will be flying a drone Friday morning to evaluate school traffic flow, according to... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 9:30:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

MU Chancellor Choi draws complaints for blocking students on Twitter
MU Chancellor Choi draws complaints for blocking students on Twitter
COLUMBIA – MU students say they feel silenced after MU Chancellor Mun Choi blocked and later unblocked them from... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 7:50:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Biostats Expert: More dashboard information would help MU mitigate virus
Biostats Expert: More dashboard information would help MU mitigate virus
COLUMBIA - Three weeks into the University of Missouri's school year, there has been multiple updates made to its COVID-19... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 6:48:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News
