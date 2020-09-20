Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 17

3 days 2 hours 49 minutes ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 4:19:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in Top Stories
By: KOMU 8 News Digital Staff

CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns

Columbia Public Schools students could transition into hybrid learning this year, and the youngest ones would be the first to go back to the classroom.

At Monday's school board meeting, CPS District Superintendent, Peter Stiepleman introduced a four-phase hybrid learning plan.

The plan would bring the students back in four phases:

  • Phase One: K and first
  • Phase Two: Second and third
  • Phase Three: Fourth and fifth
  • Phase Four: Middle and high school students

CPS parent Sean Brady said, "I want anything, if we have to start with a hybrid that is fine, but I want it to be 100 percent in person."

With many families struggling to work from home and finding daycare options for the younger ones or a babysitter to help facilitate online learning, they hope the phase plan will help take action.

UPDATE: Columbia police arrest wanted suspect on College Ave.

Columbia police said officers arrested Tori A. Rose, 31, of Columbia on Wednesday for multiple felony warrants.

The arrest comes after Rose barricaded himself inside an apartment, according to officers.

In a news release from the Columbia Police Department, it said Rose also had active state warrants for first degree burglary, domestic assault, stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of felony resisting arrest and a federal weapons charge.

Boone County modifies health order, alcohol restrictions no longer in effect

Entertainment venues, bars and restaurants no longer have to stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and close at 10 p.m., according to the Boone County Public Health Department.

In the new order, businesses that serve alcohol must close at 10:30 p.m.

The order goes into effect 12 a.m. Sept. 18 and are set to expire on 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 6, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified.

This new order comes just one day after Boone County announced over 12,000 missing COVID-19 negative tests from a lab in the county.

Macon High School moves classes online while students quarantine

Macon High School classes are going online this week for the next two weeks after dozens of students and staff were exposed to individuals infected with COVID-19.

District administration said it has been working on contact tracing with the Macon County Health Department to get exposed individuals in quarantine quickly.

"We spent pretty much our whole day for the last week and a half trying to help them do this," Scott Jarvis said. "I've been here until about nine identifying people and figuring out where everybody was at."

Jarvis said there were between 12 and 14 students who had COVID-19.

Wayne Sells sends letter to CPS, wants to rename Rock Bridge football field

Wayne Sells has requested that his name be removed from the Rock Bridge High School football field after a controversial social media post spread across the Columbia community Wednesday morning.

The post from Sells used profanities describing NFL players who knelt during the national anthem at this past weekend's games.

Sells delivered a letter to Columbia Public Schools Wednesday afternoon asking that his name be removed and renamed 'Veterans Memorial Field.' Rock Bridge named their field 'Wayne Sells Family Activity Field' after he gave the school money for stadium improvements.

In the letter, Sells wrote, "While I will always stand for the anthem and believe every American should, I sincerely apologize for the inappropriate way I chose to share that. My words hurt and I understand that."

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Mostly sunny with haze from the wildfire smoke. Winds that could reach 20mph.

More News

Grid
List

CPS parents and students miss bands in the stands
CPS parents and students miss bands in the stands
COLUMBIA – While high school football has been happening so far this season in the wake of COVID-19, one part... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 6:47:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Late justice leaves two Columbia students with fond memories
Late justice leaves two Columbia students with fond memories
COLUMBIA – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left lifelong impressions on two Columbia students. The students, a high... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 6:47:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

COVID-19, fiscal 2021 budget and trail hearing pack City Council agenda
COVID-19, fiscal 2021 budget and trail hearing pack City Council agenda
COLUMBIA - Monday night will likely be a long one for the Columbia City Council as it gets another... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 6:14:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

19-year-old fatally shot near Missouri State campus
19-year-old fatally shot near Missouri State campus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old was fatally shot near the Missouri State University campus in Springfield. ... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 2:46:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 13 new deaths statewide
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 13 new deaths statewide
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

No one injured in Columbia RV fire
No one injured in Columbia RV fire
COLUMBIA - No one was injured in an RV fire in southwest Columbia on Saturday. No injuries have been... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 12:48:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Jefferson City fire displaces two on Saturday
Jefferson City fire displaces two on Saturday
JEFFERSON CITY - A fire at a Jefferson City home displaced two people early Saturday morning. According to a... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 9:43:00 AM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Trump lauds Ginsburg but is eager to nominate her replacement, source says
Trump lauds Ginsburg but is eager to nominate her replacement, source says
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump hailed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a "brilliant mind" in a statement Friday... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 5:00:00 AM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87
(CNN) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday , the court announced. She was 87. Ginsburg... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 6:43:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

Nurse arranges for a plane to fly a dying father to see his son play football one last time
Nurse arranges for a plane to fly a dying father to see his son play football one last time
(CNN) -- For a father and son, a hug before the first game of football season is a special moment.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 6:23:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
Week four of Friday Night Fever has arrived. Before you head out to your team's game or tune in to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 5:56:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Games for high school football games will become available below. Final scores are in bold and home teams are on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 4 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Marshall Owls taking on the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 5:43:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

COVID-19 cases climb in Stover
COVID-19 cases climb in Stover
STOVER - COVID-19 is affecting young and old alike in Morgan County. According to the Morgan County Health Center... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 5:03:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

Battle football reacts to game cancellation due to COVID-19 case
Battle football reacts to game cancellation due to COVID-19 case
COLUMBIA — Battle High School canceled its game set for Friday against the Hickman High School Kewpies. Battle announced... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 3:14:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in Sports

Missouri Water Patrol reports 2 killed after boats collide in Table Rock Lake
Missouri Water Patrol reports 2 killed after boats collide in Table Rock Lake
NEAR CRANE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol is investigating a deadly crash killing a father and son from... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

St. Louis County links COVID-19 clusters 'directly to sports practices or games'
St. Louis County links COVID-19 clusters 'directly to sports practices or games'
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - As parents and student-athletes continue to protest the ban on some youth sports games... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 1:27:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8am 52°
9am 57°
10am 62°
11am 66°