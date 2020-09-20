Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 17

CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns Columbia Public Schools students could transition into hybrid learning this year, and the youngest ones would be the first to go back to the classroom. At Monday's school board meeting, CPS District Superintendent, Peter Stiepleman introduced a four-phase hybrid learning plan. The plan would bring the students back in four phases: Phase One: K and first

Phase Two: Second and third

Phase Three: Fourth and fifth

Phase Four: Middle and high school students CPS parent Sean Brady said, "I want anything, if we have to start with a hybrid that is fine, but I want it to be 100 percent in person." With many families struggling to work from home and finding daycare options for the younger ones or a babysitter to help facilitate online learning, they hope the phase plan will help take action.

Columbia police said officers arrested Tori A. Rose, 31, of Columbia on Wednesday for multiple felony warrants.

The arrest comes after Rose barricaded himself inside an apartment, according to officers.

In a news release from the Columbia Police Department, it said Rose also had active state warrants for first degree burglary, domestic assault, stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of felony resisting arrest and a federal weapons charge.

Boone County modifies health order, alcohol restrictions no longer in effect Entertainment venues, bars and restaurants no longer have to stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and close at 10 p.m., according to the Boone County Public Health Department. In the new order, businesses that serve alcohol must close at 10:30 p.m. The order goes into effect 12 a.m. Sept. 18 and are set to expire on 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 6, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified. This new order comes just one day after Boone County announced over 12,000 missing COVID-19 negative tests from a lab in the county.