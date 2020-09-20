Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 17
CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns
Columbia Public Schools students could transition into hybrid learning this year, and the youngest ones would be the first to go back to the classroom.
At Monday's school board meeting, CPS District Superintendent, Peter Stiepleman introduced a four-phase hybrid learning plan.
The plan would bring the students back in four phases:
- Phase One: K and first
- Phase Two: Second and third
- Phase Three: Fourth and fifth
- Phase Four: Middle and high school students
CPS parent Sean Brady said, "I want anything, if we have to start with a hybrid that is fine, but I want it to be 100 percent in person."
With many families struggling to work from home and finding daycare options for the younger ones or a babysitter to help facilitate online learning, they hope the phase plan will help take action.
UPDATE: Columbia police arrest wanted suspect on College Ave.
Columbia police said officers arrested Tori A. Rose, 31, of Columbia on Wednesday for multiple felony warrants.
The arrest comes after Rose barricaded himself inside an apartment, according to officers.
In a news release from the Columbia Police Department, it said Rose also had active state warrants for first degree burglary, domestic assault, stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of felony resisting arrest and a federal weapons charge.
Boone County modifies health order, alcohol restrictions no longer in effect
Entertainment venues, bars and restaurants no longer have to stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and close at 10 p.m., according to the Boone County Public Health Department.
In the new order, businesses that serve alcohol must close at 10:30 p.m.
The order goes into effect 12 a.m. Sept. 18 and are set to expire on 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 6, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified.
This new order comes just one day after Boone County announced over 12,000 missing COVID-19 negative tests from a lab in the county.
Macon High School moves classes online while students quarantine
Macon High School classes are going online this week for the next two weeks after dozens of students and staff were exposed to individuals infected with COVID-19.
District administration said it has been working on contact tracing with the Macon County Health Department to get exposed individuals in quarantine quickly.
"We spent pretty much our whole day for the last week and a half trying to help them do this," Scott Jarvis said. "I've been here until about nine identifying people and figuring out where everybody was at."
Jarvis said there were between 12 and 14 students who had COVID-19.
Wayne Sells sends letter to CPS, wants to rename Rock Bridge football field
Wayne Sells has requested that his name be removed from the Rock Bridge High School football field after a controversial social media post spread across the Columbia community Wednesday morning.
The post from Sells used profanities describing NFL players who knelt during the national anthem at this past weekend's games.
Sells delivered a letter to Columbia Public Schools Wednesday afternoon asking that his name be removed and renamed 'Veterans Memorial Field.' Rock Bridge named their field 'Wayne Sells Family Activity Field' after he gave the school money for stadium improvements.
In the letter, Sells wrote, "While I will always stand for the anthem and believe every American should, I sincerely apologize for the inappropriate way I chose to share that. My words hurt and I understand that."
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Mostly sunny with haze from the wildfire smoke. Winds that could reach 20mph.
Mostly sunny with haze from wildfire smoke. Breezy too! Winds could reach 20mph. Highs in the middle 70s. Lows in the lower 50s