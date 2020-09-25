Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 24
Gov. Parson tests positive along with wife for COVID-19
Governor Mike Parson and his wife Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Gov. Parson released a video on Facebook announcing his results shortly before a press conference with Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams at the capitol on Wednesday afternoon.
"During this time Governor Parson, who is asymptomatic, continues to conduct and fulfill all roles and businesses for the state of Missouri from the governor's mansion without any interruption," Dr. Williams said.
MUPD arrest man carrying knife on College Avenue
The University of Missouri Police Department arrested a man who was carrying a knife near College Avenue and Anthony St., Thursday morning.
At around 2:30 a.m, police issued an alert of a man carrying a knife near College Avenue and Anthony St. warning people to stay away from the area.
Two Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Police say two Louisville, Kentucky, police officers have been shot and wounded during protests over a lack of charges in Breonna Taylor's death.
Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said Wednesday night that one person was in custody.
MoDOT concerned about shortage of snow plow drivers
Missouri Department of Transportation has a shortage of more than 400 plow truck drivers and heavy equipment operators.
The shortage is not new to MoDOT, but the COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be a challenge for the upcoming winter season.
MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said they have been following strict social distancing guidelines to keep everyone safe.
"We have very strict enforcement of social distancing in place and the most significant challenge ahead of us is really winter maintenance both on a staffing front and an operational front," McKenna said.
The mostly rural Bootheel region of Missouri is seeing high numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but unlike many other hard-hit areas, the surge isn’t tied to any particular place or demographic.
A BRIGHTER TOMORROW: Suicide Prevention Town Hall
September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America. The American Psychological Association says COVID-19's impact on suicide is still unknown. However, the pandemic has increased stress for many Americans, while at the same time, making it difficult to access resources used to cope with stress.
KOMU 8's Megan Judy sat down with the Missouri Department of Mental Health's Suicide Prevention Coordinator Stacey Williams to discuss what warning signs to look for in a loved one.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
The warming trend starts today with temperatures quickly warming to the upper 70s this afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80s on Friday and the upper 80s on Saturday. Humidity will be low on both days with sunny skies.
Thursday Forecast: Temperatures are in the middle 50s this morning, but we will quickly warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.
80s are in the forecast Friday & Saturday. I'll talk about the summer-like heat this morning on KOMU 8 News Today from 4:30-7AM #MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/gsuZX492en