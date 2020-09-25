Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 24

1 day 57 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 5:29:00 AM CDT September 24, 2020 in Top Stories
By: KOMU 8 News Digital Staff

Gov. Parson tests positive along with wife for COVID-19

Governor Mike Parson and his wife Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Gov. Parson released a video on Facebook announcing his results shortly before a press conference with Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams at the capitol on Wednesday afternoon.

"During this time Governor Parson, who is asymptomatic, continues to conduct and fulfill all roles and businesses for the state of Missouri from the governor's mansion without any interruption," Dr. Williams said.

MUPD arrest man carrying knife on College Avenue

The University of Missouri Police Department arrested a man who was carrying a knife near College Avenue and Anthony St., Thursday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m, police issued an alert of a man carrying a knife near College Avenue and Anthony St. warning people to stay away from the area.

Two Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

Police say two Louisville, Kentucky, police officers have been shot and wounded during protests over a lack of charges in Breonna Taylor's death.

Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said Wednesday night that one person was in custody.

MoDOT concerned about shortage of snow plow drivers

Missouri Department of Transportation has a shortage of more than 400 plow truck drivers and heavy equipment operators.

The shortage is not new to MoDOT, but the COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be a challenge for the upcoming winter season.

MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said they have been following strict social distancing guidelines to keep everyone safe.

"We have very strict enforcement of social distancing in place and the most significant challenge ahead of us is really winter maintenance both on a staffing front and an operational front," McKenna said.

Southeast Missouri counties seeing high number of COVID-19 cases

The mostly rural Bootheel region of Missouri is seeing high numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but unlike many other hard-hit areas, the surge isn’t tied to any particular place or demographic.

A BRIGHTER TOMORROW: Suicide Prevention Town Hall

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America. The American Psychological Association says COVID-19's impact on suicide is still unknown. However, the pandemic has increased stress for many Americans, while at the same time, making it difficult to access resources used to cope with stress.

KOMU 8's Megan Judy sat down with the Missouri Department of Mental Health's Suicide Prevention Coordinator Stacey Williams to discuss what warning signs to look for in a loved one.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

The warming trend starts today with temperatures quickly warming to the upper 70s this afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80s on Friday and the upper 80s on Saturday.  Humidity will be low on both days with sunny skies. 

More News

Grid
List

Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Sept. 25
Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Sept. 25
CPS parents and advocates want CPS to fully follow IEP guidelines Some CPS parents and special needs advocates said... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:00:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Justice Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
Justice Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman in American history to lie in state... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:44:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Health Department issues tips ahead of Mizzou's football season opener
Health Department issues tips ahead of Mizzou's football season opener
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers will play the football season opener against Alabama, Saturday. Mizzou announced it is sold... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:11:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Feds put first Black inmate to death since execution restart
Feds put first Black inmate to death since execution restart
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. government has put the first Black inmate to death since the Trump administration... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 9:02:53 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

CPS parents and advocates want CPS to fully follow IEP guidelines
CPS parents and advocates want CPS to fully follow IEP guidelines
COLUMBIA - Some CPS parents and special needs advocates said CPS hasn't fully complied with Individualized Education Program (IEP) guidelines.... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 8:39:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

Courts are adapting and may not ever be the same
Courts are adapting and may not ever be the same
COLUMBIA – The circuit court system has had to make some major adjustments in the last few months to meet... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 8:38:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson says he's "fine" after positive COVID-19 test
Gov. Parson says he's "fine" after positive COVID-19 test
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson said he and his wife Teresa Parson are fine after their positive COVID-19 test... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 7:00:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

Senator Hawley discusses next Supreme Court pick, possible stimulus package
Senator Hawley discusses next Supreme Court pick, possible stimulus package
COLUMBIA - Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, R, discussed the open Supreme Court seat and the possible next stimulus package with... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 6:51:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson activates Missouri National Guard as precautionary measure
Gov. Parson activates Missouri National Guard as precautionary measure
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-17, activating the Missouri National Guard Thursday afternoon. The... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 6:33:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

President Choi pleased with MU COVID-19 response, no plans to move online
President Choi pleased with MU COVID-19 response, no plans to move online
COLUMBIA - At Thursday's UM System Board of Curators meeting, UM President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said the university's... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 5:57:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

Columbia police partner with lab company for 2019 Baby Doe case
Columbia police partner with lab company for 2019 Baby Doe case
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is taking a different approach to solving the 2019 investigation involving the remains of... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 5:52:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

Missouri releases revised guidlines for long-term care facilities
Missouri releases revised guidlines for long-term care facilities
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services revised its guidelines for long-term care facilities that choose to... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 5:19:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

Local officials say COVID-19 testing demand is down
Local officials say COVID-19 testing demand is down
COLUMBIA - Columbia and Boone County Public Health and Senior Services officials said they have seen a decrease in demand... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 4:59:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

Judge orders Missouri to sell parts of proposed state park
Judge orders Missouri to sell parts of proposed state park
ALTON, Mo. (AP) — A judge has ordered Missouri to sell part of nearly 4,200 acres of land it bought... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 3:28:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

Police investigate armed robbery at Passions Adult Boutique, suspect at large
Police investigate armed robbery at Passions Adult Boutique, suspect at large
COLUMBIA- Columbia police were dispatched to Passions Adult Boutique Thursday around 12:05 a.m. after a suspect demanded money while displaying... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 3:14:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

Arrests made in Jefferson City 2017 homicide
Arrests made in Jefferson City 2017 homicide
JEFFERSON CITY- Two additional individuals have been arrested for their role in the May 2017 homicide. During the 2017... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 1:47:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

UM Board of Curators approve name of new center for race, citizenship and justice
UM Board of Curators approve name of new center for race, citizenship and justice
COLUMBIA- The UM Board of Curators voted to name the new center for Race, Citizenship and Justice after former interim... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 1:21:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

Springfield hospitals nearing capacity due to COVID-19 surge
Springfield hospitals nearing capacity due to COVID-19 surge
(AP)- Hospitals in Missouri’s third-largest city are approaching capacity due to a continuing surge of coronavirus cases. The Springfield... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 12:43:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 57°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 58°
8am 60°
9am 63°
10am 67°