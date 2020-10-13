Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Oct. 13

In a close vote, the Columbia Public Schools Board voted Monday night for a reopening plan that will send elementary school children back to classrooms four days a week starting Monday, Oct. 19.

Middle and high school students will continue remote learning until further notice.

The proposed model will be a four-day week, with cleaning occurring on Wednesdays, as well as planning time for teachers and professional development training. Masks will be required, but social distancing will not be possible.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Cole County. The county has seen an increase of over 500 cases in the past two weeks.

536 cases have been reported in the last 14 days, according to data from the University of Missouri Extension.

Two weeks ago, Cole County only had 1,559 total cases. As of Oct. 12, it has 2,095, an increase of more than 30 percent. Active cases in Cole County surpassed the frequency of positive cases in Boone County, based on population.

Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin said city government won't change anything for now, but it will continue to encourage safe practices to residents.

Sources have confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports that the Missouri and Vanderbilt game scheduled for Saturday at Faurot Field is postponed. The game has been moved to Dec. 12 at Faurot Field.

The SEC officially announced the postponement on Monday.

"The Vanderbilt at Missouri football game of Oct. 17 has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements," the release said.

According to University sources, Vanderbilt is under the SEC's recommended minimum threshold of at least 53 scholarship players available to participate.

As of Monday, there is no new opponent scheduled for Saturday.

The Columbia Police Department will hold the Columbia Police Chief's Vehicle Stop Committee meeting at the CPD Regional Training Center Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

The committee is now working with a small MU research team to look at traffic stop data that's generated when police officers stop drivers and to see what lies behind the disparities between drivers.

CPD’s Communications and Outreach Supervisor Toni Messina said bias and intent are factors that the committee will review in order to draw conclusions.

“There could be some level of bias, or maybe not. But the intent is really to look at that data and see what contributes officers decision making, and see if there is any way to influence what that data look like.”

CPD said the committee came together after an Attorney General report showed Black drivers in Columbia were 75 percent more likely to get pulled over than white drivers.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. You can look for the agenda here.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

It's not as breezy today as it was yesterday, but be sure to grab a jacket this morning. The current temperature in Columbia is 45, with 7 mph winds.

The high today is 77 degrees, leading into a warmer day Wednesday, with temperatures topping off at about 83 degrees. The rest of the week will be cooler, with conditions in the high 50s and mid-60s.