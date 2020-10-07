Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Oct. 6

Columbia City Council met Monday to discuss topics such as extending the health order, the Finance and Utilities audit and CARES funding.

The Columbia City Council unanimously passed a resolution that extends the current health order by 14 days. Current restrictions will stay in place.

The council also discussed an audit of the Finance and Utilities departments conducted by RubinBrown LLC. This audit was conducted following KOMU Target 8 investigations into millions of dollars in funds that stayed on a spreadsheet, untouched and forgotten because of staff turnover.

The next item on the meeting agenda was the proposed addition of safety barriers to the Fifth and Walnut Street municipal parking structure. The proposed barriers come after 7 people have died by suicide at the garage since 2011. The initial budget for the project is $300,000.

The council discussed utility disconnects, which have recently resumed, at the end of the meeting. A representative speaking on behalf of the city's utility department said they had not yet disconnected anyone. He said lots of people were coming to their offices to pay their bills or figure out a payment plan.

The Columbia City Council voted unanimously to extend the public health order until Oct. 20. The order, which was first enacted on Sept. 18, requires bars and alcohol-serving restaurants in Columbia and Boone County to close by 10:30 p.m.

It was initially expected to expire on Oct. 6; however, the City Council has voted to extend the order for an additional two weeks.

Today's decision comes after the total number of active cases in Boone County fell under 300 for the first time since classes at the University of Missouri began for the fall semester. In addition, just two new cases were reported among the 18-22 age group.

"I'd like to see at least one more incubation period if we can keep these numbers falling down," said Stephanie Browning, Boone County Health Department Director.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the chamber early Monday morning officially kicked off the 2020 Small Business Week. The annual event usually takes place in the spring, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

This year marks the 28th year of Small Business Week in Columbia, where over 80% of the city’s businesses fit the criteria.

Several events are slated to take place this week, including ribbon-cutting ceremonies at each individual business. Candidates for Small Business of the year include Heart of Missouri CASA, Restoration Chiropractic, Just Jeff's, PedNet Coalition and Job Point.

The Columbia City Council hopes to amend chapter 19 of the city code, giving Columbia poll workers a paid leave of absence.

COVID-19 has caused a shortage in poll workers across the United States. According to City Council's Oct. 5 agenda, poll workers are typically around 60 years of age, which is an at-risk group for the virus.

The city also wants to make sure Boone County is ready for the upcoming election. They want to allow city employees wishing to work as poll workers to do so, while still getting paid.

According to the city of Columbia, poll worker leave is a paid leave of absence on an Election Day while an eligible employee serves as a poll worker. The amount of paid leave would be limited to a maximum of eight hours, no matter how long the employee served.

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said the county is still in need of poll workers.

Students in Columbia Public Schools are almost one month into the school year, but some need extra assistance adjusting to virtual learning.

Tutoring services like Grade A Plus and A Way with Words and Numbers have partnered with CPS for years to offer free services to students.

Both programs are offering virtual services because of the coronavirus.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Don't forget to grab a jacket this morning — it's not too breezy, but still chilly. It's currently 48 degrees in Columbia, and temperatures will stay in the low 50s this morning.

Temperatures will reach 69 degrees around 11 a.m., with a high of 77 this afternoon. This week, conditions will rise into the low 80s.