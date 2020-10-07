Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Oct. 6

19 hours 54 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT October 06, 2020 in News
By: Hannah Norton, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

City council talks health order, utilities audit, parking structure safety

Columbia City Council met Monday to discuss topics such as extending the health order, the Finance and Utilities audit and CARES funding.

The Columbia City Council unanimously passed a resolution that extends the current health order by 14 days. Current restrictions will stay in place.

The council also discussed an audit of the Finance and Utilities departments conducted by RubinBrown LLC. This audit was conducted following KOMU Target 8 investigations into millions of dollars in funds that stayed on a spreadsheet, untouched and forgotten because of staff turnover.  

The next item on the meeting agenda was the proposed addition of safety barriers to the Fifth and Walnut Street municipal parking structure. The proposed barriers come after 7 people have died by suicide at the garage since 2011. The initial budget for the project is $300,000.

The council discussed utility disconnects, which have recently resumed, at the end of the meeting. A representative speaking on behalf of the city's utility department said they had not yet disconnected anyone. He said lots of people were coming to their offices to pay their bills or figure out a payment plan.

Columbia city council votes to extend public health order, keeping curfew

The Columbia City Council voted unanimously to extend the public health order until Oct. 20. The order, which was first enacted on Sept. 18, requires bars and alcohol-serving restaurants in Columbia and Boone County to close by 10:30 p.m.

It was initially expected to expire on Oct. 6; however, the City Council has voted to extend the order for an additional two weeks.

Today's decision comes after the total number of active cases in Boone County fell under 300 for the first time since classes at the University of Missouri began for the fall semester. In addition, just two new cases were reported among the 18-22 age group.

"I'd like to see at least one more incubation period if we can keep these numbers falling down," said Stephanie Browning, Boone County Health Department Director.

Small Business Week kicks off after months-long delay

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the chamber early Monday morning officially kicked off the 2020 Small Business Week. The annual event usually takes place in the spring, but was delayed due to the pandemic. 

This year marks the 28th year of Small Business Week in Columbia, where over 80% of the city’s businesses fit the criteria. 

Several events are slated to take place this week, including ribbon-cutting ceremonies at each individual business. Candidates for Small Business of the year include Heart of Missouri CASA, Restoration Chiropractic, Just Jeff's, PedNet Coalition and Job Point.

Columbia City Council hopes to offer paid poll worker leave

The Columbia City Council hopes to amend chapter 19 of the city code, giving Columbia poll workers a paid leave of absence.

COVID-19 has caused a shortage in poll workers across the United States. According to City Council's Oct. 5 agenda, poll workers are typically around 60 years of age, which is an at-risk group for the virus. 

The city also wants to make sure Boone County is ready for the upcoming election. They want to allow city employees wishing to work as poll workers to do so, while still getting paid. 

According to the city of Columbia, poll worker leave is a paid leave of absence on an Election Day while an eligible employee serves as a poll worker. The amount of paid leave would be limited to a maximum of eight hours, no matter how long the employee served.

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said the county is still in need of poll workers. 

Local tutoring services help struggling students

Students in Columbia Public Schools are almost one month into the school year, but some need extra assistance adjusting to virtual learning. 

Tutoring services like Grade A Plus and A Way with Words and Numbers have partnered with CPS for years to offer free services to students.

Both programs are offering virtual services because of the coronavirus.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Don't forget to grab a jacket this morning — it's not too breezy, but still chilly. It's currently 48 degrees in Columbia, and temperatures will stay in the low 50s this morning. 

Temperatures will reach 69 degrees around 11 a.m., with a high of 77 this afternoon. This week, conditions will rise into the low 80s. 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia College sweeps soccer doubleheader
Columbia College sweeps soccer doubleheader
COLUMBIA- The Columbia College soccer teams earned a sweep of Missouri Baptist on Tuesday night at Marvin Owens Field. ... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 11:05:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in Sports

EmVP: WWII veteran honored on 100th birthday with parade
EmVP: WWII veteran honored on 100th birthday with parade
COLUMBIA - Dozens of cars drove by Ed McComb's home on Saturday to celebrate his 100th birthday. The WWII... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 7:20:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Contact tracers struggle with getting people to answer calls
Contact tracers struggle with getting people to answer calls
MISSOURI- A Miller County Health Center Facebook post noted the importance of people returning their call. Contact tracers report... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 6:40:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Missouri court urged to strike down ballot notarization
Missouri court urged to strike down ballot notarization
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Voting rights advocates are urging the Missouri Supreme Court to strike down a ballot notarization... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 6:33:37 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

MU Chancellor says student protesters could face sanctions
MU Chancellor says student protesters could face sanctions
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is cracking down on protesters who violate University policies and guidelines. In an... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 6:26:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

CPS could start in-person learning in phases starting in two weeks
CPS could start in-person learning in phases starting in two weeks
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education met for a special session Tuesday afternoon. CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 5:12:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 after cancer battle
Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 after cancer battle
(CNN) -- Eddie Van Halen, the renowned lead guitarist of iconic rock group Van Halen, has died, according to a... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 5:01:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters
St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the St. Louis couple who displayed guns while hundreds of racial... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 4:17:21 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Special education teachers adapt to virtual learning
Special education teachers adapt to virtual learning
COLUMBIA - Some special education students have a hard time with online learning, but they're not alone. Their special... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 3:38:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Missouri to host LSU due to threatening weather
UPDATE: Missouri to host LSU due to threatening weather
COLUMBIA – UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: Sources have confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports that the Missouri at LSU football game has... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 3:35:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in Sports

Hickman vs Rock Bridge football game delayed to Oct. 17
Hickman vs Rock Bridge football game delayed to Oct. 17
COLUMBIA- The Hickman vs. Rock Bridge football game originally scheduled for Friday October 16 has been delayed to Saturday October... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 2:54:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in Sports

Trump calls for stimulus negotiations to stop until after Election Day
Trump calls for stimulus negotiations to stop until after Election Day
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump has ordered his negotiators to halt talks over a new stimulus package, after the two... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 2:41:33 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

SSM Health gives 'community health improvement' grant to Catholic Charities
SSM Health gives 'community health improvement' grant to Catholic Charities
JEFFERSON CITY - SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation awarded over $120,000 to Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 2:06:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Senior Pentagon leadership quarantining after exposure to coronavirus
Senior Pentagon leadership quarantining after exposure to coronavirus
(CNN) -- The top U.S. general, Gen. Mark Milley, and several members of the Pentagon's senior leadership are quarantining after... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 1:46:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

UPDATE: New Blessing Box to be unveiled Friday in Columbia
UPDATE: New Blessing Box to be unveiled Friday in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Mary Lee Johnston Community Learning Center, along with Pastor James Gray and the members of Zeta Phi... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 12:47:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

$5 million scratcher sold in Columbia to Florida man
$5 million scratcher sold in Columbia to Florida man
COLUMBIA- A Missouri Lottery '$5,000,000 Cash Extravaganza' scratcher ticket was sold at Breaktime on Conley Road. The scratcher revealed... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 12:42:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Family of Melissa Peskey offer $50,000 reward in relation to her murder
Family of Melissa Peskey offer $50,000 reward in relation to her murder
BOONE COUNTY - The family of Melissa Peskey is now offering a $50,000 reward for information on her death nearly... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 12:05:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta is getting bigger fast and speeding up as it takes aim at Mexico's Yucatan... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 11:43:00 AM CDT October 06, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 59°
3am 59°
4am 58°
5am 57°