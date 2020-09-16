Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 15

At the Columbia Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting Monday night, district leaders discussed plans of how they would bring students back to buildings once it’s considered safe.

District administration shared a draft of in-person hybrid learning that would begin in phases. District superintendent Peter Stiepleman suggested a four-phase return plan.

However, no changes were made to the current online learning method for all students at this time.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will offer free COVID-19 testing to Missouri residents Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon at The Crossing church.

500 tests were available Monday to those who signed up online or by phone.

Residents do not need a doctor's referral. Participants are administered a PCR nasal test in their cars by the Missouri National Guard.

Columbia Public Schools are providing a Grab and Go meal bus program for students.

The buses travel the same bus routes from the summer and spring meal deliveries. There are eight bus routes that travel around Columbia to about 80 different locations.

The new plan requires Columbia College students to obtain a wristband every morning before they can go to their in-person classes, in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

In order to get a wristband, students must complete the Symptom Tracker in the Student Health Portal of CougarTrack and must participate in a temperature screening each morning.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Temperatures in the mid-50's in central Missouri Tuesday morning.

Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning near the Mississippi/Alabama border.