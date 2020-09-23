Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 22

The City of Columbia has officially passed its budget for the 2021 fiscal year during a council meeting on Monday night.

The goals of the budget as set out by the council members include continuing to address citizen and council priorities such as community policing and street maintenance, as well as developing a model to provide social/mental health services to shift certain responses from a police response.

The $459 million budget will go into effect on October 1st. The total budget is a 7% decrease from the last fiscal year.

In addition to the passing of the budget, Boone County Director of Public Health Stephanie Browning gave an update regarding the recent COVID-19 numbers.

Columbia Public Schools' 14-day case rate per 10,000 people has fallen below the maximum rate for hybrid learning.

The district's tracker recorded a case rate of 49.2 on Monday. CPS has set a case rate between 10 and 50 in order to bring students back into school buildings two days a week. At last week's Board of Education meeting, CPS drafted a four-phase plan that would bring Pre-K through first graders in first, followed by second and third graders, then the rest of the grade schoolers, and high schoolers last.

It remains to be seen if the district will be able to maintain this case rate for long enough to begin the four-phase plan.

The Hy-Vee on Rock Bridge will be holding a contactless drive-through event Tuesday, Sept. 22, handing out one free meal per customer. Customers will have their choice of one of three take-and-bake items: lasagna, beef enchiladas, or cheese pizza. They will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis in the store's east parking lot.

The giveaway is part of National Family Meals Month, an event led by The Food Industry Association, that encourages families to share meals together.

The giveaway is being held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last.

The Jefferson City Council decided not to vote on a resolution Monday night to remove the Civil War monument at the intersection of Moreau Drive and Fairmont Blvd.

The move comes after the city's Historic Preservation Commission and Commission on Human Relations heard testimony from community members.

The monument was dedicated by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1933, to commemorate Confederate General Sterling Price.

Election day is drawing closer, but some voters are confused on the difference between mail-in and absentee ballots.

Absentee voting is not new in Missouri. If you are in the at-risk category for COVID-19, you have the option to vote absentee or mail-only.

Due to the coronavirus, Governor Parson signed Senate Bill 631 into law over the summer, which temporarily allows mail-in ballots for the August primary and upcoming presidential election. The Missouri Secretary of State’s website lists reasons Missourians must provide for voting absentee. All Missourians are eligible to request mail-in ballots from local election authorities.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Today is the first day of autumn, which brings some clouds moving in from the south. Temperatures are in the mid-50s in central Missouri this morning, reaching a high of about 76 degrees in Columbia this afternoon.