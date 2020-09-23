Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 22

By: Hannah Norton, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Columbia City Council passes FY2021 budget, approves trail extension

The City of Columbia has officially passed its budget for the 2021 fiscal year during a council meeting on Monday night.

The goals of the budget as set out by the council members include continuing to address citizen and council priorities such as community policing and street maintenance, as well as developing a model to provide social/mental health services to shift certain responses from a police response.

The $459 million budget will go into effect on October 1st. The total budget is a 7% decrease from the last fiscal year.

In addition to the passing of the budget, Boone County Director of Public Health Stephanie Browning gave an update regarding the recent COVID-19 numbers.

CPS case rate falls below threshold, could allow for hybrid learning

Columbia Public Schools' 14-day case rate per 10,000 people has fallen below the maximum rate for hybrid learning.

The district's tracker recorded a case rate of 49.2 on Monday. CPS has set a case rate between 10 and 50 in order to bring students back into school buildings two days a week. At last week's Board of Education meeting, CPS drafted a four-phase plan that would bring Pre-K through first graders in first, followed by second and third graders, then the rest of the grade schoolers, and high schoolers last.

It remains to be seen if the district will be able to maintain this case rate for long enough to begin the four-phase plan.

Hy-Vee on Rock Bridge giving away 500 free meals today

The Hy-Vee on Rock Bridge will be holding a contactless drive-through event Tuesday, Sept. 22, handing out one free meal per customer. Customers will have their choice of one of three take-and-bake items: lasagna, beef enchiladas, or cheese pizza. They will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis in the store's east parking lot.

The giveaway is part of National Family Meals Month, an event led by The Food Industry Association, that encourages families to share meals together.

The giveaway is being held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last.

Jefferson City council pushes back Confederate monument removal vote

The Jefferson City Council decided not to vote on a resolution Monday night to remove the Civil War monument at the intersection of Moreau Drive and Fairmont Blvd.

The move comes after the city's Historic Preservation Commission and Commission on Human Relations heard testimony from community members.

The monument was dedicated by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1933, to commemorate Confederate General Sterling Price.

Voting mail-in or absentee? Here's what you need to know

Election day is drawing closer, but some voters are confused on the difference between mail-in and absentee ballots.

Absentee voting is not new in Missouri. If you are in the at-risk category for COVID-19, you have the option to vote absentee or mail-only.

Due to the coronavirus, Governor Parson signed Senate Bill 631 into law over the summer, which temporarily allows mail-in ballots for the August primary and upcoming presidential election. The Missouri Secretary of State’s website lists reasons Missourians must provide for voting absentee. All Missourians are eligible to request mail-in ballots from local election authorities.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Today is the first day of autumn, which brings some clouds moving in from the south. Temperatures are in the mid-50s in central Missouri this morning, reaching a high of about 76 degrees in Columbia this afternoon.

More News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 23
Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 23
Columbia City Council approves changes to trash, recycling pickup Trash and recycling workers urged the Columbia City Council during... More >>
7 minutes ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

CPS 14-day positivity rate drops
CPS 14-day positivity rate drops
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools district tracker reported Monday that in 14 days there were only 49.2 positive cases... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 8:34:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

Seating changes at Faurot Field
Seating changes at Faurot Field
COLUMBIA – College football season is back and the Missouri Tigers will take on Alabama this Saturday. In-person attendance... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 6:48:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in Sports

Columbia City Council approves changes to trash, recycling pickup
Columbia City Council approves changes to trash, recycling pickup
COLUMBIA - Trash and recycling workers urged Columbia City Council during Monday night's meeting to consider the staffing shortages and... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 6:23:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

MU students not using #CampusClear app due to lack of enforcement
MU students not using #CampusClear app due to lack of enforcement
COLUMBIA - It's been several weeks since the University of Missouri semester began. Several MU students said they haven't been... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 5:52:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

Rock Bridge Hy-Vee gives out meals for National Family Meals Month
Rock Bridge Hy-Vee gives out meals for National Family Meals Month
COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge Hy-Vee had a drive-thru event for the community Tuesday, where anyone could come and pick... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

Coach Drinkwitz shares inactives for Saturday's game
Coach Drinkwitz shares inactives for Saturday's game
COLUMBIA - Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz confirmed seven players will be out for Saturday's game due to COVID-19... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 5:38:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in Sports

Kobe Bryant's widow sues LA County sheriff and the department for crash photo leak
Kobe Bryant's widow sues LA County sheriff and the department for crash photo leak
(CNN) -- Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a photo leak... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 5:03:57 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

A BRIGHTER TOMORROW: Mother helps daughter with mental illness using free resources
A BRIGHTER TOMORROW: Mother helps daughter with mental illness using free resources
COLUMBIA- There are more than 900,000 Missouri residents who experience a mental illness each year, including nearly 200,000 who experience... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 3:26:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Scammers spoofing FBI phone numbers to fool victims
Scammers spoofing FBI phone numbers to fool victims
MISSOURI - There's a new phone scam making waves, and the FBI wants the public to be in the know.... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 3:24:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

Lane closure scheduled on East Walnut Street, Sept. 23-24
Lane closure scheduled on East Walnut Street, Sept. 23-24
COLUMBIA - Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 7 a.m., Ameren Missouri will repair a leak on a gas main under... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

Boone County downgraded from White House's COVID-19 'red zone', eight other mid-Missouri counties added
Boone County downgraded from White House's COVID-19 'red zone', eight other mid-Missouri counties added
COLUMBIA - Boone County downgraded from the red zone in the latest White House COVID-19 Task Force report, while eight... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

Centralia school district provides free meals for anyone 18 and under
Centralia school district provides free meals for anyone 18 and under
CENTRALIA - The Centralia Public School District began providing all students and community members 18-years-old or younger with free breakfast... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 2:43:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

Driving companies affected by Boone County's alcohol restrictions
Driving companies affected by Boone County's alcohol restrictions
COLUMBIA - One would think Uber and Lyft drivers’ pockets would hurt a little bit from Boone County’s alcohol restrictions,... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 2:17:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin team up to start NASCAR team, with Bubba Wallace as a driver
Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin team up to start NASCAR team, with Bubba Wallace as a driver
(CNN) -- NBA legend Michael Jordan will be trying his hand at a new sport soon, NASCAR. Jordan and... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 12:12:47 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

US coronavirus death toll passes 200,000
US coronavirus death toll passes 200,000
(CNN) -- What happened today seemed impossible to many Americans six months ago. When Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted in... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 11:57:00 AM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

FRIDAY: Missouri gubernatorial candidates to debate on Sept. 25
FRIDAY: Missouri gubernatorial candidates to debate on Sept. 25
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor will participate in a forum at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, sponsored by the Missouri... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 11:15:00 AM CDT September 22, 2020 in News
