Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 29

Hannah Norton

Columbia utility disconnections start next Monday

The City of Columbia will resume utility disconnections on Monday, Oct. 5. This gives customers one week to pay off any delinquent balances on their accounts. 

The City put a moratorium on disconnects in March for families facing financial issues. They also want families to follow health guidelines and wash their hands. 

Almost seven months later, they announced the grace period is over.

“We didn't think continuing on this path for the customers was a good practice for the customers because even if they couldn't, if they were increasing their bills now, it was just going to be continued to add to their balances,” said Sarah Talbert, Columbia’s Assistant Utilities Director.

State expands COVID-19 dashboards, includes social and economic impacts

Governor Parson announced Missouri expanded its COVID-19 dashboards Monday afternoon.

The new dashboards provide information about different aspects of COVID-19 in the state including public health, economic recovery and the social impact of the virus. 

The dashboards are designed to be user-friendly for individuals, employers, schools and others to make informed decisions about COVID-19. Each dashboard contains visuals such as charts and graphs with statistics and information.

One section compares the status of COVID-19 in Missouri to other states, based on White House Coronavirus Task Force thresholds.

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million

(AP) — The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 1 million. The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, comes nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders’ resolve, pitted science against politics and forced multitudes to change the way they live, learn and work. The virus has also spread untold misery. One million is greater than the population of Jerusalem or Austin, Texas. It is more than four times the number killed in the 2004 earthquake and tsunami in the Indian Ocean. Even then, the toll is almost certainly a vast undercount because of inadequate or inconsistent testing and reporting.

Microsoft 365 services are coming back after major outage

Microsoft 365 was hit with a significant outage late Monday that affected users' access to multiple services, including Outlook.

By late evening, services appeared to be largely restored: Microsoft tweeted at 9:21 p.m. ET that "most users should be experiencing relief." The company added that it was "continuing to see significant improvement for affected services."

Earlier, the company indicated affected services included Outlook.com, Office.com, Power Platform, Dynamics365, and Microsoft Teams including Teams Live Event.

Mahomes outplays Jackson to lead Chiefs past Ravens 34-20

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 34-20 Monday night. The game was held in Baltimore, with no in-person attendance for fans. 

With Mahomes leading the way, the Chiefs (3-0) emphatically ended the Ravens’ 14-game regular-season winning streak while extending their own run to 12 games (including playoffs). Mahomes went 31 for 42 for 385 yards and averaged 6.5 yards on his four rushing attempts.

Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $503 million extension in July, gave the Chiefs their money’s worth on Monday night, surgically shredding a Baltimore defense that had allowed only two touchdowns in its first two games.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

You'll likely want a jacket this morning as temperatures are around 46 degrees in Columbia with mainly clear skies. We'll warm up quickly by the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s across central Missouri.

Winds will shift out of the south by the late evening, keeping temperatures on the warmer side, near 50 degrees. Wednesday will be significantly warmer with highs in the middle 70s, but this warm period will be short-lived as a cold front pushes south tomorrow afternoon.

Columbia College launches a virtual tutoring program
COLUMBIA, MO - Columbia College is launching a virtual tutoring program on Thursday, October 1. The program will serve students... More >>
Battle football prepping to play at Moberly on Friday
COLUMBIA - Battle football is preparing to face Moberly on Friday after their game against Smith-Cotton was canceled due to... More >>
Police release video of adult store robbery, seeking public assistance
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has released a video of an armed robbery which took place at Passions Adult... More >>
Show-Me Bowl games to be played at new locations
COLUMBIA - The Show-Me Bowl games are moving to different locations this fall. In a press release sent on... More >>
Camden County Sheriff's Office cracks down on counterfeit bills
CAMDEN COUNTY- The Camden County's Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for counterfeit bills and wants area residents and business... More >>
Mizzou Football prepares for first road trip of COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Football team heads to Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday for its first road game of the season. ... More >>
New law allows cameras in nursing homes, but too late for one family
COLUMBIA - A new law allows nursing home residents to install cameras in their rooms. House Bill 1387 lets... More >>
Disney is laying off 28,000 employees as pandemic hammers its theme parks
(CNN) -- Disney is laying off 28,000 people in the United States as the coronavirus pandemic hammers its parks and... More >>
New report shows less traffic during pandemic doesn't mean fewer fatal crashes
MISSOURI - Despite less people on the roads during COVID-19 pandemic, the number of serious and fatal car crashes remained... More >>
Boone Hospital Trustees and BJC HealthCare push to April 1 transition date
COLUMBIA - The Boone Hospital Center Board of Trustees and BJC HealthCare have agreed on a date for Boone Hospital... More >>
MU works on app to detect fake online photos and videos
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri was recently given nearly $1.2 million to help MU researchers create an artificially intelligent... More >>
Hospitalizations up 286% in outstate Missouri since June
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus has nearly tripled in areas outside of Missouri’s... More >>
Presidential debate watch parties go virtual for COVID-19
MISSOURI - Watch parties for the Presidential debate will be held virtually this year in light of the ongoing pandemic... More >>
Tipton School District stays open despite positive COVID-19 cases, close contacts
TIPTON- The Tipton School District released a letter Monday stating a student and a teacher within the district were diagnosed... More >>
St. Louis Police wrack up $14M in overtime, audit finds
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An audit has found that St. Louis police spent nearly $14 million on overtime while struggling... More >>
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid to rest
(CNN) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was laid to rest Tuesday morning in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.... More >>
Jane Lynch talks reboot of 'Weakest Link'
COLUMBIA- KOMU 8's Jordan Berger sat down virtually with Jane Lynch, new host of the reboot of the Weakest Link.... More >>
Kansas City police will wear body cameras by early next year
KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Kansas City patrol officers will begin wearing body cameras early next year. The police department says... More >>
