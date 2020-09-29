Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 29

The City of Columbia will resume utility disconnections on Monday, Oct. 5. This gives customers one week to pay off any delinquent balances on their accounts.

The City put a moratorium on disconnects in March for families facing financial issues. They also want families to follow health guidelines and wash their hands.

Almost seven months later, they announced the grace period is over.

“We didn't think continuing on this path for the customers was a good practice for the customers because even if they couldn't, if they were increasing their bills now, it was just going to be continued to add to their balances,” said Sarah Talbert, Columbia’s Assistant Utilities Director.

Governor Parson announced Missouri expanded its COVID-19 dashboards Monday afternoon.

The new dashboards provide information about different aspects of COVID-19 in the state including public health, economic recovery and the social impact of the virus.

The dashboards are designed to be user-friendly for individuals, employers, schools and others to make informed decisions about COVID-19. Each dashboard contains visuals such as charts and graphs with statistics and information.

One section compares the status of COVID-19 in Missouri to other states, based on White House Coronavirus Task Force thresholds.

(AP) — The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 1 million. The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, comes nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders’ resolve, pitted science against politics and forced multitudes to change the way they live, learn and work. The virus has also spread untold misery. One million is greater than the population of Jerusalem or Austin, Texas. It is more than four times the number killed in the 2004 earthquake and tsunami in the Indian Ocean. Even then, the toll is almost certainly a vast undercount because of inadequate or inconsistent testing and reporting.

Microsoft 365 was hit with a significant outage late Monday that affected users' access to multiple services, including Outlook.

By late evening, services appeared to be largely restored: Microsoft tweeted at 9:21 p.m. ET that "most users should be experiencing relief." The company added that it was "continuing to see significant improvement for affected services."

Earlier, the company indicated affected services included Outlook.com, Office.com, Power Platform, Dynamics365, and Microsoft Teams including Teams Live Event.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 34-20 Monday night. The game was held in Baltimore, with no in-person attendance for fans.

With Mahomes leading the way, the Chiefs (3-0) emphatically ended the Ravens’ 14-game regular-season winning streak while extending their own run to 12 games (including playoffs). Mahomes went 31 for 42 for 385 yards and averaged 6.5 yards on his four rushing attempts.

Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $503 million extension in July, gave the Chiefs their money’s worth on Monday night, surgically shredding a Baltimore defense that had allowed only two touchdowns in its first two games.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

You'll likely want a jacket this morning as temperatures are around 46 degrees in Columbia with mainly clear skies. We'll warm up quickly by the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s across central Missouri.

Winds will shift out of the south by the late evening, keeping temperatures on the warmer side, near 50 degrees. Wednesday will be significantly warmer with highs in the middle 70s, but this warm period will be short-lived as a cold front pushes south tomorrow afternoon.