Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Oct. 14

Families in Columbia Public Schools who want their children to switch from in-person classes to all-virtual learning must get on a waiting list, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said Tuesday.

As of Monday, about 70 elementary school students were on that list, she said.

On Monday evening, the Columbia School Board narrowly approved a reopening plan in which elementary school students will attend classes in person four days a week starting Monday. The students must wear masks, but social distancing will not be routinely possible.

Parents wanting to put their children on the waiting list need to call their child’s school and ask to switch to all-virtual learning. Baumstark said the district is sending information to families about this.

She emphasized the switch will not be immediate, mainly because staffing and scheduling will need to be adjusted. Student-teacher ratios are a big factor.

The Citizens Police Review Board will discuss the 2019 vehicle stop data Wednesday evening.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the 2019 data in June. The data shows the percentage of drivers stopped based on county and racial/ethnic group.

The 2019 vehicle stops report data is an annual report of traffic stops from law enforcement agencies across Missouri.

In Boone County, the data shows Black drivers were stopped at a rate 4.63 times higher than white drivers. This number is based on the racial disparity index, which takes the proportion of stops in a racial/ethnic group and divides it by the proportion of the population.

The meeting starts Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Columbia City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

Columbia police resumed the search for missing Columbia mother Mengqi Ji Tuesday morning.

Crews started to remove the remaining parts of the levee Tuesday, which was built in May 2020, near the DeBourgmont Access of the Lamine River.

After the levee is removed, CPD will continue to take direction from the Boone County's Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Mengqi Ji was last seen on Oct. 8, 2019. She was reported missing by her husband, Joseph Elledge, on Oct. 10, 2019.

Elledge is the key suspect in the disappearance of his wife and was indicted for first-degree murder by a Boone County grand jury on Feb. 28, 2020.

Columbia Public Schools recently sent out progress reports, but many students received inaccurate reports showing a higher failure rate.

At last night's board meeting, CPS director of assessment and intervention, David Wilson, compared progress report data from this school year to last year's.

KOMU tried to confirmed the data, but CPS said the many of the progress reports sent out were incorrect and the data wasn't accurate.

CPS wanted to standardize everything across the district and insisted that teachers use Schoology, which is a learning management system. Schoology is new to many CPS teachers. Wilson said because it's a new system, some teachers may have had issues with setting up their grade books correctly or issues with grades syncing properly. That's why many students didn't get the right progress reports.

“When we initially issued those IPR's, we started to notice some large scale errors, and certainly did not want to scare any of our family members, but also really wanted to make sure that we did identify those errors and work on making those corrections," said CPS community relations director Michelle Baumstark.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett returns to Capitol Hill for a third day of confirmation hearings by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senators are digging deeper into the conservative judge's outlook on abortion, health care and a potentially disputed presidential election.

The conservative judge has been giving hours of testimony, but few specifics. Democrats are running out of time to stop Republicans from ensuring President Donald Trump's nominee is quickly confirmed.

Wednesday's session is set to be Barrett's last. Underscoring the Republicans' confidence, Sen. Lindsey Graham set an initial committee vote on the nomination for Thursday, the last day of hearings.

Watch the hearings live on KOMU 8's website, starting at 8 a.m.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Temperatures are in the low 50s in Columbia this morning, but don't let that fool you — we'll see a high of 85 degrees around 3 p.m. today.

Today will be very dry and breezy, with gusts up to 45 mph. Do not burn any open fires, or you may start a wildfire.

This is the last of our warm front this week. Thursday's high is 59 degrees, with steadier temperatures and the possibility of rain from Sunday to Tuesday.